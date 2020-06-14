Colombian student must climb tree to study 2:13

. – When the coronavirus pandemic began to spread through Colombia, and reached the municipality of Uribia, in the department of La Guajira, in the north of the country, the only information that Angela Montiel was able to obtain about covid-19 was through her neighbors. .

They told him that a deadly virus “like a whooping cough” was affecting the country and had even hit the nearby city of Maicao. But she was skeptical that he was so close to home. “I don’t know if this is true,” said Montiel, 38, who is part of the country’s largest indigenous group, the Wayuu.

As much of the world has been locked up at home in recent months, billions of people watched the new coronavirus crisis unfold through an apparently universal window: the internet. But billions of other people don’t even have internet access. Montiel is one of them.

When the Colombian government issued a national confinement order, in late April, she and her husband were advised to stay home with their three children, stay away from other people, wash their hands, and wear face masks to avoid the virus, which It has killed more than 400,000 people around the world.

But for Montiel’s family, the order to stay home is their own type of death sentence.

Before the mandatory quarantine order, Angela occasionally reloaded a SIM card to use WhatsApp, but has been unable to recharge it since the order took effect. Without an internet connection, there is no way to “work remotely.” Angela weaves traditional wayuu backpacks, but cannot sell them on the street due to current restrictions.

For now, her family has been surviving on emergency cash payments from the non-governmental organization Mercy Corps. It is impossible for your children to continue their education from home without access to school materials on the internet. As for the updates, they expect phone calls from friends or family, who could bring news. Otherwise, they are in the dark.

“When we see that we do not have television, the Internet, or anything, we do not know if it is still going on or if it will continue to stand (the quarantine), so obviously we cannot go out or move,” said Montiel. “We are desperate”.

According to UN estimates, almost half of the world’s population, 46%, is not yet connected to the internet. For those people, confinement orders mean losing immediate access to vital public health information, remote job opportunities, online learning, telemedicine appointments, grocery deliveries, live broadcast religious services (weddings, and even funerals) as well like the countless other ways that we increasingly use in our daily lives.

Governments around the world were committed to providing universal internet access by 2020, but the digital divide is still deep and is also widening offline inequalities.

People in poorer regions are less likely to be connected, as are women, older people, and those living in remote or rural areas. And in many cases, connectivity can be flimsy: the closings of offices, schools, or public spaces, such as libraries and cafes, have cut internet access for many.

“We have always said that there are around 3.5 billion people who are not connected, but we know that it is more now, because many of the people who used to be connected in their workplaces and other public spaces no longer have access,” said Eleanor. Sarpong, deputy director of the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI).

“The covid-19 has shown that there is a great divide, and it is actually a shock to some governments. When they asked their employees to go to work from home … many of them couldn’t. ”

Sarpong is hopeful that the crisis will overcome long-standing barriers to internet access, from lack of political will to regulatory barriers and data affordability, to connect more to the world.

A4AI, an initiative of the World Wide Web Foundation, founded by Tim Berners-Lee, recently shared a set of policy recommendations, urging governments, business and civil society to take urgent steps to bring as many online. of people possible during the pandemic. His immediate recommendations include: eliminating consumer taxes on internet services; cut data charges for public websites; provide affordable data packages; expansion of broadband rights; and deploy free public Wi-Fi infrastructure. Some are already taking these steps.

“Governments should look at internet access, not as a luxury, but to see it as a facilitator who can transform their economies … I think it is a wake-up call for them,” said Sarpong.

A digital gender gap

Digital technologies have rapidly revolutionized life as we know it. But not everyone benefits equally, and many are left behind due to a lack of infrastructure, literacy and training.

In the least developed countries of the world, only 19% of people are connected to the internet. Men are 21% more likely than women to be connected, and that gender gap is only widening.

In India, an aggressive approach to digitization has shifted most of the government’s benefits online, from rations to pensions. Even before the pandemic, the poorest in the country relied on digital, even though half the population was disconnected.

The pandemic has only magnified the irony of that situation.

When the new coronavirus crisis came and India’s 1.3 billion people were put in confinement, the nation’s informal economy came to a complete halt. So when the government announced that it would send direct cash transfers to vulnerable women, widows, the elderly, and disabled people for three months from April 1, it was good news. But, trapped at home without smartphones, many were unable to access money ranging from 500 to 1,000 rupees ($ 6 to $ 13) in aid.

Lal Bai, a widow, 65, who lives in a remote village in Rajasthan, was unable to walk the eight kilometers to the nearest city to withdraw cash from the Government, and had no means of accessing Government funds online , so he quickly found himself without food at home. Distressed, Bai ended up at the door of Ombati Prajapati, who runs a digital service store in her town. “She was the only one who would help me.”

Prajapati is one of 10,000 soochnapreneurs or digital entrepreneurs, who have been trained and supported by the Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF), an NGO based in New Delhi, for rural areas of the country. Amid the quarantine, they are helping to provide essential digital services, including remote banking that allows people like Bai to withdraw cash using a biometric and mobile ATM. And they are even helping to combat disinformation.

“It is only online that I can see what is happening and tell others that they should regularly wash their hands with soap, use disinfectant and wear masks,” said Prajapati, 27. “I couldn’t have helped any of these people [si no hubiera aprendido a usar internet]. I would not have been able to help myself. ”

Osama Manzar, a social entrepreneur and founder of DEF, says her work in empowering women like Prajapati has shown how important it is to have a digital infrastructure available for the final leg of the service, especially during a disaster.

“Connectivity and internet access must be part of basic human rights. It must be considered, at the time of the pandemic and the disaster, just as access to food or water is provided, there must be a way to provide access to data, ”said Manzar.

Lack of internet is also a problem for rich countries

The digital divide has long been seen as a development problem. But the pandemic has revealed that rich countries are also affected by digital deprivation.

More than four in 10 low-income households in the United States do not have access to broadband services, according to research from the Pew Research Center. And in the UK, 1.9 million households do not have internet access, while tens of millions more rely on pay-as-you-go services to connect.

“Sometimes people talk about the covid-19 as a great leveler. But really, the way people experience confinement is not the same at all, ”said Helen Milner, executive director of the Good Things Foundation, a UK charity that works with the government to get more people connected.

“Digital exclusion is, for many people, just an extension of the social exclusion they face, and poverty is definitely part of that.”

The British Government recently launched a series of initiatives to help try to tackle digital exclusion. Among the schemes is a new campaign, DevicesDotNow, which asks companies to donate devices, SIM cards, and mobile access points. Good Things Foundation is helping to deliver the devices to those in need and helping with training. So far, he has delivered around 2,000 tablets

Among the recipients was Annette Addison, who lives alone in an apartment in Birmingham, central England, and uses a wheelchair to get around. Before confinement, she would go to her local community center to access the internet and receive assistance with her disability payments. But without a smartphone, she says she has felt isolated and in the dark about the state of her benefits.

“I wasn’t able to figure it out at all. I was very lonely and depressed when confinement began, but since I had this tablet … when I feel lonely, I can talk to my grandchildren or daughter. I am in constant contact, because they are always online ”.

On May 1, Addison turned 60. She celebrated with her grandchildren via video chat on her new iPad, the same iPad she now uses to review her benefits portal. And he’s recently signed up for a dating site too. “I feel like a teenager,” she said.

But as governments try to implement digital services for those most in need, the question remains: who gets a device and who doesn’t?

Hafsha Shaikh, founder of SmartLyte, the digital skills center that distributed the device to Addison, said that’s a question that haunts her.

“That device is not just about immediate support during the covid crisis, but opening the door, for parents and families, to aspirations and opportunities,” Shaikh said. Currently, there are another 1,500 on the waiting list in your area.

“The biggest challenge is, who do I choose?”

