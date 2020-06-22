Thousands and thousands of infections, what happens in Florida? 2:26

. – The first wave of coronavirus in the United States is not over.

Almost half of the states report an increase in new cases and some continue to break records in their reported cases daily. In the south, officials say more youth are testing positive. And across the country, experts continue to repeat warnings that highlight the need for social distancing and the use of face masks.

And while some point out that the increase in numbers is the result of more testing, health officials say it is partly so, but that does not show the full picture.

“In fact, more evidence does result in more cases. However … if widespread testing was the full reason for the increase in cases, the proportion of positive testing is expected to decrease or at least remain stable. We’re not seeing that, ”says Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, an internal medicine specialist at the California Pacific Medical Center.

“This has nothing to do with more testing and everything to do with behavior,” he said. “We need to talk to people about following the guidelines, wearing masks, avoiding crowds, staying home if possible, and washing our hands.”

But some parts of the country remain divided on the use of face masks in public, and more and more officials have had to consider making the use of face covers mandatory in public.

While these discussions are taking place, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say they will soon make an updated recommendation on the benefits of masks in public health, a senior agency official told CNN.

So far, the CDC has conducted a scientific review on the subject, and a senior official with knowledge of the review says that researchers are studying whether the masks are not only “good for source control and to prevent you from spreading to others”. but we are also reviewing whether the masks will protect you from getting it (from covid-19) ”.

States with increasing cases

The 23 states that see an increase in new cases reported compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins University data, are: Washington, California, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma , Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Delaware and Hawaii.

In California, the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus is the highest since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, 3,574 people were hospitalized Saturday. The state also reported the highest number of new cases in a single day, 4,515, since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the state health department.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last week that residents should wear a mask in “high risk” settings, including indoor public space, public transportation, or while seeking medical attention.

In Texas, one of the first states to push for reopening, a mayor said he wanted the state to reopen more slowly while following coronavirus restrictions.

“When the governor started reopening, I wish he had made it a little slow so we could see the numbers in each of the phases before moving on to the next phase,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Sunday night .

Texas Governor Greg Abbott insists there is no cause for concern and has rejected a request by several city mayors that they be allowed to require masks in their cities.

“By making cities unable to force the use of masks, he sent the message to our community that perhaps this was over,” said Adler.

States that remain stable

Meanwhile, ten states remain stable on new cases compared to last week: Oregon, New Mexico, North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Arkansas, and Virginia.

And 17 states report a decrease in new cases. They are South Dakota, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Alaska, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Maryland.

In New York City, officials say they are on their way to the second phase of reopening that will begin this Monday.

In a press release, the governor said the state continues “on the right track to defeat the virus,” noting that the entity saw a positivity rate of less than 1% for the virus in tests conducted Saturday.

Youth groups test positive for coronavirus

Across the southern United States, some officials are alarming more younger people who test positive for the virus.

In Mississippi, where a health official has described adherence to social estrangement in recent weeks as “overwhelmingly disappointing,” officials attributed groups of new cases to fraternity parties.

In Texas, the governor said last week people under the age of 30 accounted for the majority of new coronavirus cases in multiple counties. He said the increase in infected youth could be related to Memorial Day parties, bar visits or other gatherings.

And in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis said Saturday’s cases are “shifting in a radical direction” toward populations in their 20s and 30s.

The younger groups, he said, are mostly asymptomatic and do not require clinical attention.

Experts have warned of escalation cases in Florida and say the state could become the next epicenter of the US coronavirus. On Saturday, Florida reported 4,049 new cases, the highest number recorded in a single day.

CNN’s Nick Valencia, Mitchell McCluskey, Sheena Jones, CNN’s Evan Simko-Bednarski and Jon Passantino contributed to this report.