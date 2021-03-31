In the last two decades, the DGT has imposed around 70 million fines and has collected about 6,500 million euros. But the figure that is most worrying is the 122% increase in the number of penalties in this period, going from just over 2.1 million fines in 2001 to almost 4.7 million penalties in 2019. It is true that the fleet has grown, but it is not in proportion, since there is only 42% more cars on the roads. That makes many consider the tax collection effort of this organism.

And now we get a very striking news that has been unveiled by Associated European Motorists (AEA). After conducting a study on the litigation of drivers against traffic penalties, they have realized that almost half of the fines that are appealed are annulled by the courts. It is something more and more frequent since between 2011 and 2016 the sentences favorable to drivers, with total or partial annulment of the sanction, were 35.36% and that number increased to 49% between 2017 and 2020.

The fact is that in the past decade the use of traffic fines was not very common. This was due to the reform carried out in the Road Safety Law in 2009, by which the 50% prompt payment discount (before it was 30%). This made the majority of drivers, 64% today, prefer to pay at a discount rather than raise an appeal even if they believe that the sanction is unfair. But now it seems that it may be interesting to appeal some fines, considering the high cancellation rate.

The fines that are most often annulled are referring to speeding, since the margin of error of the radars is not being applied correctly. AEA has also highlighted the driver’s loss of confidence in the DGT due to this fact and the lack of rectification despite the fact that the courts are keeping the same criteria about the margin of error. In fact, in some judgments the Administration has been ordered to pay 400 euros of court costs. If this were the case at all, this tax collection effort would end, according to AEA.

Source: European Motorist Associates