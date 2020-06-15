Despite the fact that we may have a resource problem or an environmental conflict, the truth is that the Earth is almost empty of humans: we would all fit comfortably in the Iberian Peninsula with a demographic density similar to that of Madrid.

But even if you calculate the influence of humanity on the planet and exclude the earth not covered with ice, we have hardly touched the middle, according to a study led by the National Geographic Society and UC Davis.

Human impact

The worst affected half of Earth’s land includes cities, farmland, and heavily exploited or mined places. The study, published in the journal Global Change Biology, compared four recent global maps of the conversion of natural lands to anthropogenic land uses to reach its conclusions.

A human impact map on natural lands, with green areas representing areas of low human impact and purple areas with greater impact.

As explained by the main author Jason Riggio, a postdoctoral researcher at the UC Davis Museum of Wildlife and Fish Biology:

The encouraging conclusion of this study is that if we act quickly and decisively, there is a thin window in which we can still conserve about half of the Earth’s land in a relatively intact state.

Intact natural lands around the world can help purify air and water, recycle nutrients, improve fertility and soil retention, pollinate plants, and decompose waste products. Among the largest low impact areas, extensive stretches of boreal forest and tundra are found in North Asia and North America and vast deserts such as the Sahara in Africa and the Australian Outback.

Approximately, 15% of the Earth’s land surface and 10% of the oceans are currently protected in some way.

