Almost half of the drivers killed on the road were drugged or drunk

ACD July 19, 2021

Alarming fact: about half of the drivers involved in a traffic accident had consumed alcohol, drugs or psychotropic drugs.

Almost 50 percent (exactly 48.7 percent) of motorists killed on the roads during 2020 in traffic accidents had used alcohol, drugs or psychotropic drugs, according to the Report of Toxicological Findings in Fatal Victims of Traffic Accidents 2020 presented by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

This worrying figure is even higher than that obtained in the previous report, from 2019. Thus, those who died in road accidents with alcohol, drugs or psychotropic drugs increased by 3.2 percent, even with 25 percent fewer road trips due to mobility restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

More and more drugs and alcohol … and in greater quantity

It is not a fact that has surprised the DGT, which had already been warning of this dangerous trend since the end of last year. According to this body, positives for alcohol or drugs rose in the last three months of 2020 from 35 to 50 percent. When it came to testing drivers who had been in an accident, the percentage had gone from 19 to 23 percent.

It is not a fact that has surprised the DGT, which had already been warning of this dangerous trend since the end of last year. According to this body, positives for alcohol or drugs rose in the last three months of 2020 from 35 to 50 percent. When it came to testing drivers who had been in an accident, the percentage had gone from 19 to 23 percent.

And the worst thing about it is the fact that the rates of alcohol, drugs or psychotropic drugs obtained were quite high in 80 per cent of the cases, which represents an extra risk for road safety and significantly increases the possibility of suffering a serious traffic accident.

In the case of alcohol, almost 8 out of 10 tested conductors yielded rates equal to or greater than 1.2 g / l, which is conceived as dangerous driving, well above the maximum rate allowed by law, which is 0.5 g / l.

From this level of alcohol, driving becomes reckless

As for drugs, the most detected have been cocaine (60.8 percent) and cannabis (53.3 percent), while with regard to psychotropic drugs, benzodiazepines (62.5 percent), antidepressants (40 percent) and opioids (26.2 percent) take the cake.