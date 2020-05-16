The 46% of Spaniards It is very unlikely to buy a new or used car right now for the next year and a half. 21% would buy it only to avoid possible infections if they have to use public transport.

This is one of the main conclusions of the «Global study of the impact of covid 19 on the automobile» that has been carried out Ipsos.

The survey has been carried out with a thousand participants in the United States, China, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Great Britain, Russia and India) with ages between 18 and 74 years.

Personal economy

As explained to Efe by the head of business at Ipsos Spain, Alba del RíoThose who are unlikely to acquire a vehicle reach this conclusion mainly (in the case of more than half of the respondents) due to the situation of their personal finances, but also another 45% would not take the step due to the moment in which It finds the national economy, which begins to reactivate after the central government decreed a state of alarm on March 14 to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prices are going to drop considerably, consumers consider

Among those who show their willingness to get a car, most warn that they are not going to do it immediately because they believe that there is going to be a “price war” and these are going to drop considerably, Del Río said.

Asked about the type of vehicle they are looking for, among their preferences they mention those of compact and medium size, and, something that has surprised Del Río, is that drivers continue to increase their respect for the environment, which leads them to choose by hybrid engines.

45% of Spaniards who have participated in the Ipsos sample want a hybrid, while 20% opt for thermal combustion models (gasoline and diesel).

In this regard, the Ipsos spokesperson highlights that the Spanish, after the Japanese, the Chinese and the Italians, are the most defenders of this technology.

However, we are the least willing to buy a car in general, together with Italians and Brazilians; compared to Chinese, Indians, Brazilians, Russians or Italians, who occupy the first five positions among the most favorable to get a means of locomotion for personal transport.

Go to dealers

This refusal of the Spanish to get a vehicle in the next year and a half is influenced by the fact that only half of the respondents say they feel comfortable going to a dealership.

Also one in two assures that workshops, dealers and brands have not lived up to what was expected and that they are not doing enough to regain the confidence of consumers, so they affirm that “it will be difficult” that return to your facilities, except for repair because “you have no other”.

The recommendations they make from Ipsos – Alba del Río points out – is that they invest and promote sales through the internet, for which they should make pages more accessible and clear in information and prices; that they bet on door-to-door deliveries and that the driving tests be done only by the client to avoid risks of contagion.

Last April, the worst data for the registration of passenger cars and SUVs in the last 20 years was recorded, since 96.5% of the same month of 2019 fell to 4,163 units (this figure is similar to what was sells in a single day in a normal month).

Until April, sales have fallen by 48.9% in the interannual rate, to 222,866 units, which has led the employers of manufacturers (Anfac) and dealers (Faconauto) to revise down their sales forecast for 2020 to 700,000 units, between 40 and 45% less than in 2019. E