Almost half of Latinos and African Americans in the US have yet to be vaccinated

15 minutes. Almost half of Latinos and African Americans in the United States have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 despite having suffered disproportionately complications and deaths from the disease, according to a survey published Wednesday.

47% of Latinos and 46% of African Americans have not been immunized, showing a lower vaccination rate relative to other demographic groups, according to a study by pollster BSP Research and the African American Research Collaborative ( AARC).

Among Latinos, there is considerable variation depending on age. Specific, 56% of Hispanics ages 18-29 have not yet been vaccinated.

This shows resistance among the youngest compared to those over 65, a group where only 20% remain unvaccinated.

In addition, as the average Latino population is younger than the general U.S. population, low immunization among younger Latinos is reducing the overall vaccination rate for that demographic, the Association’s executive director explained at a press conference. National of Latino Elected Officials (NALEO), Arturo Vargas.

Citizenship is a problem

Vargas explained that the study also shows that Latinos in rural areas are much less likely to be vaccinated.

Immigration status is also a factor, as Latinos who do not have US citizenship have much lower vaccination rates than naturalized citizens born outside the country.

For this reason, Vargas considered that an “aggressive” campaign is needed to convince younger Latinos of the benefits of vaccination. They would also seek to vaccinate non-US citizens and groups living in rural areas.

Concern about side effects

In addition, the survey reveals that among Latinos and African Americans who have not yet been vaccinated, one of the main concerns is the risk of blood clots and other side effects.

The survey was sponsored among others by the Robert Wood Johnson, WK Kellogg and The Commonwealth Fund foundations, as well as the Latino organization NALEO Educational Fund.

To carry out the study, between May 7 and June 7, 12,288 people were interviewed, of which 2,944 identified themselves as Latino. The margin of error for the entire survey is 0.9%, while that of the Latino population sample is 1.8%.

The survey was conducted in different languages ​​by phone and via the internet.