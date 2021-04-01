Almost half of DGT fines are lost in court

Enlarge

ACD April 1, 2021

Almost half of the fines that are appealed to the DGT are won, according to Automovilistas Europeos Asociados.

Appeal a fine to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) seemed like an adventure that would not go well. However, a report by Associated European Motorists (AEA) has just shown otherwise.

According to the association of the defense of the driver, the number of court judgments favorable to sanctioned drivers has increased by fourteen percentage pointss in the last three years, with about 50 percent of the fines imposed by the DGT currently being annulled.

It is true that a part of AEA’s business is to achieve associates and that one of their claims is the possibility of taking charge of the appeal of fines, but if we pay attention to the statistics they have made public, 49 percent of the fines imposed by the agents are later dismissed by the Justice.

Justice, in favor of the driver in almost half of the cases

Even so, the AEA maintains that the appeals filed by citizens against traffic sanctions have fallen since the reform of the Road Safety Law in 2009, in which the defense possibilities of citizens were reduced and the discount for prompt payment was increased from 30 to 50% of the amount of the fines, for those drivers who did not file any recourse.

“This has led to the fact that today, 64 percent of drivers prefer to pay a discount to raise any type of appeal even if they consider that the complaint made is unfair ”, according to AEA in its report.

For AEA, the penalties resulting from speed cameras are being the most overturned by the magistrates “Because the margin of error of the radars is not being applied correctly”.

You may be interested: 12 things you should know about radar tickets

According to the study of the association of the defense of the driver there is also a loss of citizen trust in institutions and the general interest is also affected by the increase in the express condemnation of the judicial costs to the Administration.

In the last twenty years, according to AEA, the DGT has made 70 million complaints on the roads of its competence, with a collection of around 6,500 million euros.

During this time penalties increased 122 percent and of the 2,105,024 complaints made in 2001, the figure reached 4,684,286 in 2019, despite the fact that the park grew less (42 percent).