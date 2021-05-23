Almost half of adults in the US are already fully vaccinated

15 minutes. Almost half of Americans over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated against covid-19, while the number of daily infections and deaths continues to decline in the country, reported this Friday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English).

48.4% (124 million) of adults are immunized against the coronavirus, and 60.5% (156 million) have received at least one dose of the vaccines available in the US.

Likewise, the number of daily infections fell to 27,857 this Thursday, which is the lowest figure since June last year, and the number of deaths from covid stood at 497 yesterday, the lowest figure in more than a year.

“These data give me hope,” said the director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, in a press conference.

The improvement in the situation of the pandemic in the US has allowed health authorities to point out last week that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in outdoor and indoor spaces.

70% by July 4th

The decision has generated suspicion among many Americans who have chosen, however, to continue wearing the mask out of prudence.

Walensky reiterated that the recommendation is based on the latest scientific studies, while acknowledging that the doubts among the population after 16 months with the mask as a fundamental tool to stop the pandemic are “understandable”.

The United States is the country in the world hardest hit by the pandemic with more than 585,000 deaths.

US President Joe Biden’s goal is for 70% of adults to be vaccinated in the country by July 4.