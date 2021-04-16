Almost four years in prison for an immigrant from the Bronx who bit the finger of an ICE agent



The immigrant will pay 45 months in jail.

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

An undocumented immigrant was sentenced to 45 months in jail for attacking an officer of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) biting your finger when he tried to arrest him at his residence in The Bronx, New York, in 2019, the authorities reported this Thursday.

The dominican Christopher Santos-Félix, 29, was sentenced in a federal court in New York to pay 45 months in a federal correctional facility, and three years of supervised release.

The incident occurred on the morning of March 3, 2019. According to the indictment, Santos-Félix initially cooperated when deportation officers tried to detain him.

However, after officers removed his handcuffs to allow him to put on a piece of clothing, the Dominican shoved an officer and ran into a bedroom. ICE agents followed him into the room, where he became more aggressive and combative.

During the commotion, Santos-Félix bit the tip of the ring finger on the hand of one of the officers who were trying to immobilize him, the ICE statement detailed.

The agent had to be treated in a hospital and was incapacitated for several weeks.

Santos-Félix entered the United States legally on a tourist visa in June 2015, but did not leave within the time allowed.

The immigrant was convicted in 2016 in New York for driving while intoxicated. Two years later, in 2018, he was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree.

Since 2018, ICE has submitted a petition to the New York Police Department (NYPD) to detain the immigrant, but the petition was rejected and Santos-Félix was released in 2019, when he was arrested by federal authorities.

After completing their sentence in jail, ICE will again take custody of the immigrant to initiate their deportation.

Darius L. Reeves, Acting Director of ICE’s Office of Detention and Deportation (ERO) in New York, stressed in the statement that Santos-Félix’s sentence “also serves as a reminder that deportation officers are law enforcement officers. federal law, and an assault on a deportation officer is a very serious crime that can result in heavy prison sentences. “

