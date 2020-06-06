Almost four million viewers watched the final of Survivors 2020. The reality show of Telecinco closes with its most watched gala an edition that has become the most watched entertainment program of the season and that in the months of the confinement by Covid-19 copied the highest positions of the most viewed television broadcasts in Spain. A total of 3,966,000 spectators (34.4% of screen share) saw an atypical final, without the finalists on set and without a part of the contestants being able to be present due to the mandatory quarantine that must be kept by all people from abroad . This Sunday, when everyone can come out of their isolation, a special debate will bring together all the participants of this edition on the set of the program.

The civil guard Jorge Pérez, the most unknown of all the participants in this edition, rose as the winner with the highest percentage of votes in the history of the program: 81.6%. Before prevailing before Ana María Aldón in the final vote, he had to face two other votes from the public: in the first he was measured against Hugo Sierra, who was fourth in the contest; Later, Jorge was chosen against Rocío Flores, third classified.

This year’s final was the fourth with the best odds in the history of the format, although it has remained the seventh most viewed of all editions. Last year, with the participation of the singer Isabel Pantoja, 4,103,000 spectators followed Omar Montes’ victory (40.6% of share, the highest of all the finals). More people watched Sofia Suescun’s 2018 victory, which drew 4,194,000 viewers. But all of them are far from the 4,492,000 viewers who saw the final of the 2014 edition, in which Abraham García won, who maintains his record as the most watched final in the history of the format.

This edition of Survivors has closed with an average of 3,495,000 spectators in their Thursday galas (29% share). They are very good data, but even so it has lagged behind last year’s edition in number of followers, when it achieved an average of 3,511,000 viewers. So far, the 2011 edition, which proclaimed winner Rosa Benito as the winner, remains unbeatable as the most viewed in the format, with 3,690,000 viewers on average.

Survivors, which in its first hour, registered as Survivors: Express, had 4,115,000 viewers (23.5%), eclipsed this Thursday the options of the other networks. In Antena 3 prime time, the movie Escape Plan narrowly exceeded one million viewers (1,020,000), with an 8% share of the screen. Armageddon, in La 1, stood at 922,000 viewers (5.9%). Only the premiere in La 2 de Tesoros on TV stands out, a program that draws on the historical archive of TVE and that achieved good data for the second public network: 657,000 viewers and a 4% share. The golden minute (the moment of the whole day in which the most viewers are in front of television) was also led by the reality show: at 23.27 there were 5,005,000 viewers tuning in to the network.

These data made Telecinco the most watched network of the day, with 19.4% of the total share, well ahead of Antena 3 (12%). La Sexta (7.6%), La 1 (7.2%), Cuatro (4.7%) and La 2 (3%) were far from those figures.