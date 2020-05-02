An escape attempt registered this Friday in a Venezuelan prison resulted in several dead and wounded, according to Efe sources from the Prosecutor’s Office, who noted that the exact number of victims is unknown so far.

The Public Ministry, which did not specify the circumstances in which the events occurred, explained that officials of the fiscal institution are investigating the event, which occurred at the Los Llanos Penitentiary Center (Cepello), in Guanare, about 500 kilometers southwest from the Venezuelan capital.

The data is confirmed to Efe by a source who works in the prison, and who ensures that the precise figures are unknown, since some of the wounded who did not die on the spot died later as a consequence of the severity of the injuries.

In the fray, those involved used both firearms, targets, and sharp objects.

Some local media assure that the death toll rises to 17, while others raise the number to 29 and others to 41, but no official source has confirmed, so far, these data.

In addition, 9 injured people report, among which would be the director of Cepello, Carlos Toro, who would have received a stab in the back and another in the head, and Lt. of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) Escarlet González.

However, according to an unofficial communication from the Fire Department, more than 50 people were injured during the riot, of which 13 were transferred to Dr. Miguel Oraá Hospital.

The event occurs at a time when Venezuela lives under an order of confinement and social distancing, as a result of the pandemic by COVID-19, which keeps all health centers in the country on alert by order of President Nicolás Maduro.

