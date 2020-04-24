In the US, states’ decisions to cancel classes and public events and confine people to their homes saved 65,000 lives; Had these measures not been taken, the death toll would be close to 100,000.

The measurements of social distancing, implemented to prevent the spread of Covid-19, have saved 7.9 million lives worldwide, according to a study by the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia and the Covid Compass initiative.

The investigation suggested that, in the United States, decisions by state governments to close schools, cancel public events, and confine people to their homes as of mid-March saved 65,000 lives. Without those directives, the death toll today it would be close to 100,000, four times more than what happened.

While deliberate confinement in South Korea prevented the death of 124,000 people, 155,000 in Italy, 73,000 in Spain, 71,000 in France, 30 thousand in Germany and 30 thousand in the United Kingdom.

The researchers reached that conclusion by evaluating the number of daily deaths accounted for in each country and state, through the results on mortality rates, average infectious period and reproductive rate from a database.

In addition to the current estimates of mortality of infected people, in which 0.6 percent of the figures indicate that of the infected people have passed away.

The researchers also found that over the past month, requests for social distancing reduced stress at hospitals in California, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington as the number of hospital beds needed to satisfying the demand would have totaled more than 241 thousand.

“Our model estimates indicate that confinement policies can reduce the maximum number of hospitalizations. We could avoid further overwhelming the health care system, which is already stretched to its maximum capacity, ”said Hernando Ombao, a professor of statistics at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia. (Ntx.)