Almost € 10,000 discount: if you are looking for a medium SUV, the Volvo XC60 is on sale

The market SUV it continues to “pull” the market strongly, so that medium SUVs are, together with urban SUVs, the vehicles most in demand among those looking for a new multipurpose car, with image and robustness. If you are looking for a mid-size SUV that also exudes a premium image, Volvo’s mid-size model, the Volvo XC60, is available with interesting discounts that lower its price to make it one of the offers in recent weeks.

The Volvo XC60 has the difficult task of “chipping the copper” with models such as the BMW X3, the Audi Q5 or the Lexus NX. For this reason, the Swedish manufacturer offers a somewhat more exotic alternative, focused on the sleek and minimalist design and in the most extensive equipment, which together with the commitment to safety and electrification make this model a great alternative that, de facto, achieves good sales figures month after month.

The Volvo XC60 range is made up of a four-cylinder diesel and petrol thermal block with different power ratings., as well as different degrees of electrification ranging from microhybridization -available throughout the range- and plug-in hybridization, available for the most performance and powerful variants on the offer. Thus, it is possible to opt for even XC60 with powers ranging from 197 hp to 405 hp.

The Volvo XC60 is on sale for € 40,500

While the fare price of the Volvo XC60 range starts at € 49,900, Volvo now offers the Volvo XC60 with a price starting at € 40,300, a juicy offer considering that we are talking about more than € 9,500 discount. It is therefore one of the most attractive offers in the segment, thus lowering the sale price by almost 20%. What do we get in return?

Volvo will provide us with a Volvo XC60 B4 petrol with micro-hybrid engine -which receives the ECO label from the DGT- 197 hp, associated with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and front-wheel drive. Accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.1 seconds, reaching a top speed electronically limited to 180 km / h, all with a approved average consumption of 7.6 liters / 100 km.

With the finish Momentum, this Volvo XC60 offers a very complete equipment with standard elements such as LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, emergency braking system City Safety with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, rear parking sensors, digital instrumentation o Infotainment system with touch screen and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

More offers on What car do I buy?

If you are interested in this offer of the Volvo XC60, you can consult all its data in What car I buy, where you can also consult both its technical characteristics and those of all its rivals, thus knowing which is the vehicle that best suits your needs depending on your budget and your tastes.