Almost! Dua Lipa gives a new date to his album ‘Future Nostalgia’

In tears over the world crisis caused by the coronavirus and anticipating its launch, the singer, model and songwriter Dua Lipa announced through a live broadcast that her next album Future Nostalgia would be released this Friday, March 27.

Initially, the successor to the 2017 album Dua Lipa, was slated to come out on April 3, but the pop sensation revealed news of the early release during an emotional Instagram Live session on the afternoon of March 27. Speaking with teary eyes and a cut-off voice, Lipa suggested that the global chaos caused by the pandemic of the COVID-19 strain played an important role in this date change.

In this 46-minute talk, Dua Lipa was very communicative with all her fans. She talked a little about everything, the coronavirus, its influences when she was little and of course, her next album. “What I wanted to talk about is my album and every time I talk about my album, I get quite emotional and feel that I have been improving a little, just a lot in the last few weeks due to the uncertainty of all this,” said the Brit. “I’ve had a conflict about releasing music, about whether it’s the right thing to do because people are suffering.”.

To continue and leave her fans with a lump in her throat, Lipa continued: “I really didn’t want to do this. I hope (the album) brings you some happiness, “he said,” and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope to make you feel proud ”. Earlier this week, Dua confirmed that her next single from the album will be called “Break My Heart”. The song was originally slated to come out on Friday, March 27, but now se advanced to Wednesday 25.