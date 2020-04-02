The Riveras, including men, experienced the pain of labor in their own flesh

One of the daughters of the late singer Jenni Rivera, Jacqie RiveraShe is in the last weeks of her pregnancy and, to joke around with her family, she put them all to the test. But not something normal, but with a machine that generates labor contractions for everyone who uses it, including people of the male sex.

It was all about a challenge that Jacqie denominated “Battle of the Sexes ”, to see if they were the men or the women of the family Rivera the ones that held the most. When they reached the threshold of pain, they should scream “Epidural”. So, very removed from the penalty, Jacqie he put it on everyone, one by one, including his sister Jenicka López, his uncle, his brother-in-law Lorenzo Mendez and even the same Chiquis Rivera, between many more.

The women definitely won. But here we leave the video for you to draw your own conclusions.

