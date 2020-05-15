With a hundred new COVID-19 infected in Florida jails in the last 24 hours, the confirmed cases in these prisons are close to a thousand, where at least 9 inmates have died from a total of 52 in the United States due to the pandemic.

Eighty of the new cases, bringing the total to 943 in state jails, were filed at the Homestead Correctional Institution in Miami-Dade, the Florida Department of Corrections reported Thursday.

In that prison there are a total of 166 inmates who have tested positive for the new coronavirus, as well as 225 correctional workers.

Until this Thursday there were 2,322 inmates infected with the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country, as well as 272 employees of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), according to data from that federal agency.

This Monday, the Florida Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to release at-risk COVID-19 prisoners in the state.

The coalition noted that there are some 95,000 people in Florida prisons with “serious overcrowding problems that make practicing social distancing practically impossible.”

The groups urged DeSantis to screen all medically vulnerable and elderly people and release as many of these inmates as possible through commutations or pardons.

Likewise, they asked him to “drastically increase” the evidence capacity of COVID-19 within the prison system.

The state Department of Health announced Monday that it was taking a series of steps to try to address COVID-19 at the Homestead Correctional Institution, which included offering tests to all staff members and requiring staff and inmates to cover themselves. face.

In addition to Homestead prison, most confirmed cases are concentrated in eight correctional facilities, including Liberty (191), Tomoka (132), Hamilton (112), and Sumter (102).

“It is almost certain that there are more people who are positive for COVID-19 and who have not been evaluated,” said the civil organization Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

In Florida, a total of 43,210 of the new coronavirus and 1,875 deaths have been confirmed.

The United States reached 1,416,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 85,813 deaths on Thursday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

