Almost a quarter of Spaniards have been afraid of dying due to covid-19

Fear, anxiety, depression, changes in attitude or behavior are some of the symptoms that the pandemic has generated on citizens. Therefore, the Sociological Research Center (CIS) has published the results of its first scientific study on Mental Health, based on a representative sample of the Spanish population with more than 3000 interviews.

The Scientific Direction of this survey has been in charge of the Professor of the UNED, Bonifacio Sandin, specialized in Personality, evaluation and psychological treatments, and the psychiatrist, psychotherapist and professor of Psychopathology at UNED Jose Luis Pedreira.

With the pandemic, sleep problems, the tendency to cry and worries about getting sick have increased

For Sandín, it is the “first study that can provide longitudinal data” due to “the importance of the sample”, which is representative of the population of the entire country. And he noted that with the pandemic “sleep problems, the tendency to cry and worries about getting sick” have increased.

This survey reveals that 23.4% of the population has felt a lot or a lot “affraid to die due to the coronavirus ”, 18.4% among men and 28.3% among women. By age, those who have felt the most fear are people between 55 and 64 years old, 26.2%.

68.6% have felt quite or very afraid also for the lives of their family or loved ones. While 72.3% acknowledge that they have felt a lot or a lot of concern that “a relative or loved one is infected,” 7.9% confirm that one of these relatives has remained hospitalized. Only 14.5% do not believe it is likely that they themselves or a close friend can get the coronavirus.

Disinterest, nervousness, or anxiety

Many or many days, 28.7% have felt “bad for having little interest or pleasure in doing things”; 21.5% declare having felt “down, depressed or hopeless”, and 21.8% confessed to having felt “nervous, anxious or very upset”.

In this sense, Sandín has stressed that “the lower-middle class and those who consider themselves working class and working class suffer more mental disorders than those who identify as upper class, placing the middle-middle class in an intermediate position ”.

Overall, 61.2% of the population has been more concerned about their health since the pandemic began, with 48.6% having feared serious illness.

35.1% admit that they have cried due to this situation. By age, young people between 18 and 24 years old are the ones who most recognize that they have cried due to the pandemic situation (42.8%)

35.1% admit that “they have cried due to this situation”, 16.9% of men and 52.8% of women. By age, the youngest, those between 18 and 24 years old, are the ones who most recognize that they have cried because of the pandemic situation (42.8%). 40.6% declare that a direct relative (partner, son / daughter, father, mother, brother / sister, grandparent) has cried due to the situation.

Similarly, 15.8% of the population claims to have had one or more anxiety or panic attacks. Of them, 66.1% are concerned if they will have new attacks.

They have also wondered if they have felt bad for any reason since the epidemic began. 41.9% “have had sleeping problems“, 51.9% have acknowledged” feeling tired or with little energy “and 38.7% have had” headaches “, among other problems such as tachycardia, dizziness or fainting.

Changes in boys and girls

Among those who have minor sons or daughters, 52.2% have noticed some change or modification in their way of being or behaving during the period of the pandemic. The same is noted by 20.6% of grandparents with respect to their grandchildren.

Of those who have noticed a change in the behavior of their children or grandchildren, 72.7% say that their children or grandchildren have suffered “mood swings”, 78.6% “changes in lifestyle habits” and 30.4% “changes in sleep”. 62% of parents and grandparents consider that their children and grandchildren have been less sociable during the pandemic.

Medical treatment

Pedreira has underlined the increase in the prescription of psychotropic drugs (more than double those prescribed prior to the start of the pandemic), especially anxiolytics, antidepressants and sleep inducers, and with treatment durations of more than 3 months.

After the start of the pandemic and until today, 6.4% have been treated by a psychologist or psychiatrist due to a psychological problem. 5.8% of respondents have been prescribed a psychotropic drug for presenting some mental symptoms, mostly anxiolytics (58.7%) or antidepressants (41.3%).