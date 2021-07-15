Almost a million immigrants have been arrested at the border since January; more than the entire population of Boston



Arrests at the border reached a record high in June.

Photo: John Moore / .

The migratory wave reached an unprecedented figure, according to the latest figures from Customs and Border Protection (CBP): 711,784 were arrested by authorities between January and May. The projection is that by July the milestone of one million detainees will be reached.

Data released in June by CBP indicates that in May there were 180,034 arrests of undocumented immigrants. More than any other month in the last 20 years.

The agency has not yet released the June data, but reports indicate that the pace will not slow, despite the brutal heat wave hitting the southern border.

According to the Washington Examiner, the June figure could be around 188,000 arrests, bringing the Biden administration to one million in six months.

The Daily Mail pondered that the number of people who crossed the border illegally since early 2021 exceeds the population of several large US cities, such as Boston and Nashville.

Deadly heat wave leaves dozens of immigrants dead

Last June the remains of 43 undocumented immigrants on the Arizona border with Mexico, three times more than the 14 found in June 2020.

According to the most recent report by the Compassionate Borders group based on figures from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office, this past June has been the most “lethal” month for immigrants in more than a decade, after exceed the 37 deaths reported in 2008.

The 43 deaths reported last June also represent a considerable increase when compared to the 20 deaths recorded last May.

The increase in the migratory flow along the border between the United States and Mexico, added to the dangerous routes that migrants are using to cross the border irregularly, such as the Arizona desert, is becoming a deadly combination.

“Every week we are receiving more than a dozen calls from migrants lost in the desert requesting help from the 911 emergency number to be rescued,” Chris Clem, head of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, told ..

The federal agency held an event last week to alert migrants to the danger of entering the Arizona desert.

In recent weeks the region has experienced an intense heat wave, registering temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), which further endangers the lives of migrants who do not have enough water to survive. the crossing.

The number of undocumented immigrant rescues has increased 170% in the Yuma sector during the current fiscal year, which began in October 2020.

Last year was one of the deadliest years in the number of migrant deaths, registering a total of 227 deaths, the highest number since 2010.

But this mark could be surpassed this year, because, according to Compassionate Borders, who have one of the most complete databases for the registration of migrant deaths, from last January to June, a total of 127 have been registered. deaths.

In this way, the 96 deaths registered during the same period last year were exceeded.

Keep reading: Governor Greg Abbott toughens stance against immigrants in Texas as an electoral strategy