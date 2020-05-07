Almost a fifth of young children in the US do not eat enough because of the pandemic.

Nearly a fifth of young children in the United States have not been eating enough since the coronavirus pandemic erupted, according to research published Wednesday on the impact of the crisis.

Miami Mundo / .

The Brookings Institution research center study indicated that 17.4% of mothers of children age 12 and under surveyed reported that their children were not eating enough due to lack of money at home.

“It is clear that young children are experiencing food insecurity to an extent unprecedented in modern times,” said study lead researcher Lauren Bauer.

“Food insecurity in households with children under the age of 18 has increased by 130% from 2018 to today,” he added.

The survey to measure the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic revealed a worse situation than that experienced during the 2008 financial crisis.

Bauer described the results as “alarming” and told The New York Times that households were reducing portion sizes and that children were being forced to skip meals throughout the day.

Disruption of school feeding programs due to suspension of classes could also be a factor, he said.

On the one hand, families do not come to pick up meals at distribution sites, and on the other, young children compete with their older siblings for limited supplies at home.

Bauer called on the government to increase food security programs and increase the number of beneficiaries.

At least 30 million American workers have lost their jobs due to the cessation of economic activity imposed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

The April employment report for April, expected to be released on Friday, is expected to show a rise in the unemployment rate, which could even hit 20%, levels not seen since the Great Depression of the last century.

The new coronavirus has infected nearly 1.2 million people in the United States and killed about 72,000, and analysts fear some of the economic damage may be long-term.