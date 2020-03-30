The United States is the country with the highest number of cases, 156 thousand 931; while Italy is in second place with 101 thousand 739.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 add up to 799 thousand 336 until the afternoon of this Monday, while deaths reached 36 thousand 873, claim data from Johns Hopkins University in England, which carry a detailed count worldwide.

The United States is the country with the highest number of cases, 156 thousand 931 infected people, In New York City alone, the point of greatest attention in the nation, they have reached 790 deaths.

For his part Italy has 101 thousand 739 cases and 11 thousand 591 people have lost their lives for the consequences of this disease, especially in patients with pre-existing conditions such as hypertension or diabetes.

In China, during this day there have been 31 new cases, a reduction that they consider important from the average of 45 new cases that until now had been located in the nation.

Spain, despite reducing its figures, as stipulated by the Ministry of Health, this Monday outnumbered China in the number of confirmed cases and it was placed third in the world for positive cases, with 85,195 in total.

Citizen protection measures, such as compulsory confinement already applied by Spain, Italy, Argentina, among others, have been used in Ghana and Zimbabwe, while Nepal extended the days that this prevention system will apply, until April 7.

For its part, the government of India He assured that he does not consider extending the 21-day period that was originally stipulated to prevent contagion with the homebound population and from Moscow it is promoted that the rest of Russia apply this measure as it was already imposed in the city.

Libya decided to release 450 prisoners to avoid contagion inside the prisons, reducing the number of detained population, while Japan will prohibit the entry of flights from the United States, China and the European Union to prevent the growth of their positives in the country, Japan Times reported.

To ensure economic recoveries, Chile launched a bond aimed at small and medium-sized companies, to clean up the problems derived from the closings focused on preventing the growth of the disease, while Serbia will pay five billion euros in subsidies to overcome the crisis.

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom called today for global unity to face the pandemic, as well as to use humility and kindness as extra tools to the medical and economic against the consequences of Covid-19, to remember the vulnerability of human beings and how much they need each other. (Ntx.)