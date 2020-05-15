With the isolation, the number of public servants working in the Home Office has increased, and this system is consolidating in the country. The pandemic was responsible for transferring almost 80 thousand public servants to remote work, according to data released by the Ministry of Economy (which is also the body with the largest number of employees working remotely, almost 26 thousand).

The information was collected due to the request brokered by the Access to Information Law, and presents data mapped until April 17, 2020. In addition to the Ministry of Economy, other bodies that concentrate a large part of their employees in remote work are the health portfolios ( nearly 7,800 servers in the Home Office) and the Presidency of the Republic (approximately 7,200 employees in the Home Office).

Home Office allows servers to continue operating around the clock

Remote work allows professionals to perform their respective functions even when they are at home. In addition, it provides greater flexibility in the schedule by allowing servers to adapt the day according to professional and personal commitments.

In general, it is possible to list several benefits of remote work, which, even if adopted abruptly as a result of quarantine, can be quite interesting to administrative processes. The Home Office allows: greater independence in the performance of daily functions; greater proximity to family members; less stress with commuting to the workplace; greater privacy in the routine; professional freedom; among many others.

The Home Office model can bring benefits to everyday life, in addition to a more comfortable routine, but it can also be challenging, especially in the beginning, when people are still adapting to their peculiarities.

Training courses for public managers are essential for aligning the Home Office

The routine of the Home Office can bring benefits and convenience, but, on the other hand, it can also become a challenge for people to be able to maintain productivity without jeopardizing their career development. Through training, interesting courses in the area of ​​Public Administration, and a focus on training public managers, it is possible to improve work practices, which directly influences the performance of the Home Office.

IBEGESP (Brazilian Institute of Education in Public Management) is a non-profit educational and scientific association, and was designed with the aim of providing the best public management practices through continuing education, offering several courses to qualify public managers and improve the quality of the work provided. Some of the main courses for training public managers are:

Course in Public Administration and Administrative Law

The idea of ​​the course is to bring clarity about the various institutes and areas of Administration, showing public managers how to prepare to enter this sector of work, seeking the improvement and development of skills to advance their career.

Administration and Finance Course

The course is very important for the training of public managers, since it aims to clarify the relevance of budgetary and financial management for improving the management of public agencies through essential tools and strategies for improving budgetary and financial health.

Strategic Planning Course in the Public Sector

This course aims to demystify strategic scenarios of public administration by understanding the internal and external variables that influence its planning.

Course on Labor Law in Public Administration

The course helps to qualify public officials in relation to the rules, laws and procedures pertaining to labor law in the sphere of public administration.

When browsing the IBEGESP portal, it is possible to access the catalog of courses for training public managers and other disciplines.

You can learn more about the Home Office scenario in Public Administration, with a booklet created by IBEGESP!

