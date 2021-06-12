Almost 60 million Janssen vaccines will not be able to be used in the US due to contamination risk

15 minutes. The US federal authorities informed the multinational Johnson and Johnson that about 60 million Janssen vaccines could not be administered due to the risk of contamination. This was reported to the New York Times by sources close to the talks.

The doses were manufactured in an Emergent BioSolutions company plant in Baltimore. The plant has been closed for 2 months due to an investigation. The reason: His employees were found to have mixed the wrong ingredients in making a batch of vaccines.

Precisely, 10 million doses created by Emergent are part of the package of vaccine donations that the US wants to provide to the international community. For now, Johnson and Johnson have not commented on this information.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that that particular shipment is suitable for use. However, it must be accompanied by the notice that regulators cannot confirm that Emergent has followed “recommended good practices” in manufacturing.

The FDA determined that other batches are not suitable for use, but additional batches are still being reviewed. The agency will keep the public informed as those reviews are completed.

Europe case

What’s more, FDA Extended Expiration Date for Janssen Refrigerated COVID-19 Vaccine. He did so after reviewing the submitted information and determining that it can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius for 4 1/2 months instead of 3 months.

For its part, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported this Friday of its knowledge of a batch of the active principle of the Janssen vaccine “contaminated with materials for another vaccine manufactured in the same place”, referring to the Baltimore plant. However, “it has specified that the batch in question was not destined for the European Union (EU) market.”

The EMA indicates, based on available information, that batches of Janssen vaccines in the EU “have not been affected by cross contamination”. However, “as a precautionary measure and to safeguard the quality of the vaccines”, the supervisory authorities recommend not using them “at approximately the same time as the contamination occurred”.