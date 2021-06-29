Almost 5,000 people are isolated by covid-19 after student party

Nearly 5,000 people are in quarantine after vacationing high school students unleashed a strong covid-19 outbreak on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, a senior official said Monday.

Authorities have confirmed nearly 1,200 positive cases as a result of the outbreak, said Fernando Simón, director of Spain’s Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies.

The teens, who were celebrating the end of their university entrance exams last week, created the “perfect breeding ground” for the virus by mixing with others from various parts of Spain and abroad, Simón said at a press conference. .

Mallorca’s health authorities carried out massive diagnostic tests on hundreds of students after it became clear that there was an outbreak. It is believed to have spread after hundreds of young people gathered at a concert and street parties.

So far the authorities have tracked 5,126 travelers to Mallorca. The origin of more than 900 cases of covid-19 in eight regions of mainland Spain has been traced to the outbreak.

Large numbers of infected teenagers remain on the island. Some are being kept in their hotel rooms, while others have been transferred to a hotel that local authorities are using to isolate those with moderate symptoms or suspected of being infected.

Simón noted that the ages of the adolescents’ parents are probably between 45 and 55 years old, and not all of this age group has received two doses of any vaccine against covid-19, so there could be community infections.

