Almost 40% of cyclists in Barcelona are unaware of the traffic regulations

38% of bicycle users in the city of Barcelona admits that does not know the regulations traffic. This is shown by a study presented this Wednesday by the RACC carried out in 2020, which points out that although the percentage is “slightly lower” than in 2019 (45%), it is “still significant.” He also points out that, however, 87% of cyclists consider riding correctly.

Given these data, the president of the RACC, Josep Mateu, has demanded a “minimum of training” and has pointed out that this could end up being materialized in a card, such as that of the “titulín in nautical “, or not, and that one possibility is that it begins” in schools. “Mateu has pointed out that education in circulation is especially recommended now that cyclists must live more with personal mobility vehicles (VPM), such as electric scooters He has also said that he will transfer this claim to the Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT), the City Council and the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

The report, for which 600 surveys of cyclists were conducted, reflects that those who are 76% “agree” or “strongly agree” with training courses being held, and with the introduction of road education in schools and institutes, 87%.

Despite the high percentage of ignorance of the regulations, 78% are in favor of fining those who do not comply, five points more than in 2019 (73%).

On the other hand, the report indicates that cyclists who acknowledge using a mobile phone while cycling are 24%, and headphones, 36%, percentages higher than those of 2019, which are 18% and 34% respectively. In the case of those under 20 years old, 55% admit that they use headphones.

The study also reflects that 88% keep their bikes at home at night, before a number of bike thefts that is maintained compared to 2019 -24% say they have suffered one-. However, those of components rose, from 15% to 20%.

Other aspects that are pointed out are that 56% of cyclists wear helmets even though it is not mandatory, 16 points more than in 2019, and those who feel vulnerable when circulating grow from 55% to 60%.

