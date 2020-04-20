Acción Ciudadana Frente a la Pobreza presents a report on the precarious conditions in which millions of Mexican workers live.

In Mexico there are almost 32 million people who do not earn enough to acquire the basic basket for two people, and they can hardly stay at home if they do not receive financial support to survive, said the group Acción Ciudadana Frente a la Pobreza, through the Observatory Decent Work.

The organization presented a special report with data on the precarious conditions in which millions of Mexican workers live, and proposed proposals to face the economic emergency the country is going through due to the new coronavirus.

He indicated that another 13.4 million people have sufficient income for two basic baskets, but it is not enough to cover the cost of four.

In Mexico, employers are required by law to enroll their workers in social security. However, 34 million employees work without access to social security services.

The association estimates that there are 15 million people who are not affiliated with the IMSS, despite having a salaried and subordinate job.

Job stability is also affected by precarious conditions.

“Half of those who work [sic] Salaried employees do not have a stable contract, there are 18.1 million people who do not have a written contract or have temporary contracts, ”the Decent Work Observatory noted in its report.

To this figure we must add 8.6 million people who are self-employed and who are affected by confinement.

The organization added that another major problem to face is unemployment. Although the rate has fluctuated around 3% for more than 10 years, the reality is that this figure is much higher and affects 7.7 million people.

He affirmed that to have a more complete figure, it is necessary to take into account those who do not actively seek employment and those who do not receive an income. With them, the figure would reach 19.3 million people.

She stated that one of the most vulnerable groups is women, as they suffer more than double the unemployment rate than men, have a lower labor participation, face a wage gap and many carry out unpaid domestic work.

Young people have also been affected by job inequality compared to adults. Among the main problems they face are: a higher unemployment rate, lower incomes, fewer social security affiliations and few stable hires.

The organization put on the table proposals to protect employment, such as a subsidy to keep them, soft loans conditioned on compliance with labor rights, plans to improve wages and working conditions, a plan for transition to a model of social protection and employment services. universal health disconnected from work.

