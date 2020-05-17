Paris France

The new coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 311,959 people worldwide since it emerged in China in December, according to a balance sheet established by . based on official sources, This Sunday at 11:00 GMT.

Since the beginning of the epidemic more than 4,647,980 were counted contagion cases in 196 countries or territories. The number of positive diagnosed cases only reflects, however, a part of the total number of infections due to the disparate policies of the different countries to diagnose cases, some only do so with hospitalized patients. The authorities consider that so far, at least 1,656,100 people were cured of the disease.

The death toll in the United States, which recorded its first death linked to the virus in early February, it amounts to 88,754. The country registered 1,467,884 infections. Constant authorities.

After the United States, the most affected countries are the United Kingdom with 34,466 deaths and 240,161 cases, Italy with 31,763 deaths (224,760 cases), Spain with 27,650 deaths (231,350 cases), and France with 27,625 deaths (179,365 cases).

Mainland Chinal (not counting Hong Kong and Macao), where the epidemic emerged in late December, it has a total of 82,947 infected people, of whom 4,634 died and 78,227 were completely healed. In the last 24 hours, 6 new cases and 1 deaths have been registered.

From Saturday at 7:00 p.m. GMT, Nepal announced the first death linked to the new coronavirus.

On Sunday at 11:00 GMT and since the beginning of the epidemic, Europe added 165,725 deaths (1,882,402 infections), the United States and Canada 94,512 (1,543,654), Latin America and the Caribbean 28,629 (505,427), Asia 12,157 (353,577 ), Middle East 8,108 (273,241), Africa 2,702 (81,294), and Oceania 126 (8,391).

This balance was made using data from the national authorities compiled by the . offices and with information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

