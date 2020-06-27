Some of the attendees were waiting for the results of their COVID-19 tests when they went to the party and since then they have tested positive for the virus.

AP –

Texas.- Around 300 adolescents were exposed to coronavirus in a party made in an elegant suburb in the hills of downtown TexasAustin public health authorities reported.

Middle school students attended the party « Pongfest » on June 20 at Lakeway, said Sandy Cox, mayor of the town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Austin.

Some of the attendees awaited the results of their tests COVID-19 when they went to party and have since tested positive for the virus, the Austin Department of Public Health said in a statement Friday.

« The virus often hides in healthy people and passes to those who are at great risk of being hospitalized and dying, » health officials said. « While young people are less prone to complications, they are not immune to severe symptoms and death from COVID-19«

In an announcement streamed live on Facebook, Cox said anyone who has attended the party You should be quarantined and report your involvement to contact trackers. The incident is under investigation by Austin contact trackers.

« Unfortunately, our number of cases is very likely to increase, » Cox said.