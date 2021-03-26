Almost 30 million AstraZeneca vaccines located in Italy

One dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine (Photo: DIRK WAEM via BELGA MAG / AFP via Getty Images)

The Italian authorities have located in a warehouse near Rome some 29 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. At first, the newspaper La Stampa has published that his destination was to be the United Kingdom, but hours later the Italian Government has denied this information, assuring that it would be Belgium.

The doses have been found in a plant of the Catalent company, near Rome, after the European Commission warned. At least part of this material would have been produced in the Netherlands by the firm Halix, an AstraZeneca subcontractor with the capacity to generate 5 million doses per month, reports the Bloomberg agency.

“On Saturday, the European Commission asked the President of the Government to verify some batches of vaccines that were in a production plant in Anagni (province of Rome),” according to Italian government sources, reports Efe.

The Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, informed the Minister of Health, who ordered an inspection from which it turned out that the lots, whose quantity has not been made public, were destined for Belgium and all shipments are controlled by the Carabinieri who deal with from the health department, they added.

EU-UK conflict

The Government has not reported the amount of vaccines stored, which according to La Stampa were 29 million doses, and it did not specify whether Belgium was its final destination. According to La Stampa, this is an amount that Brussels and London would be competing for, since for the EU it is “a supply equivalent to twice the doses received so far by the Anglo-Swedish company (16.6 million) .

The diary indicates that this impressive number of vaccines was discovered thanks to …

