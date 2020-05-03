Notimex.- The world registers 3 million 402 thousand 409 cases of COVID-19 infections and 242 thousand deaths due to this disease.

A third of the infections correspond to Americans, since, according to the map made by Johns Hopkins University, there are one million 122 thousand 870 cases.

On the other hand, the North American country has registered a little more than 66 thousand deaths from this cause, which continues to position it as the country with the most deaths and even, almost tripling the figure of Spain, which has 24 thousand deaths.

The Spanish-speaking country of Europe is in second place of infections, with 213,435, that is, almost five times less than the United States.

In third place is Italy very closely, with 209 thousand 328 cases of infections and 28 thousand 710 deaths, so that, although it has fewer infections than Spain, it has more deaths.

The places that each country occupies in the leaderboard do not change in the essential. The fourth country is still the United Kingdom, with 182,495 cases of infections and, very close to Italy, with 28,204 deaths, only 500 fewer deaths.

The case of France is striking because, although it has fewer infections than all the previously mentioned countries, 167 thousand 305, has more deaths than Spain and is closer to the Italian number, with 24 thousand 597.

In marked contrast, Germany, with a large number of infections, 164 thousand 602, has a much lower number of deaths, only 6 thousand 783, which consolidates it as one of the countries with the best recovery rates.

In the case of the Middle East, Turkey remains at the forefront of infections with 124,375 and 3,336 deaths. Followed closely by Iran with 96,448 infections, but twice as many deaths: 6,156.

In the case of Africa, the situation is similar: South Africa has more infections but fewer deaths than Algeria, third country in infections but first in deaths.

More than 6,000 South Africans have become ill and 123 have died. In the case of Algeria, 4,295 infections and 459 deaths have been registered.

Egypt, on the other hand, is in second place considering both indicators: it has 6,193 infections, less than South Africa, but more dead than this: 415; 44 fewer deaths than Algeria.