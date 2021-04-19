Almost 200 fines and 10 establishments closed in Seville on the weekend of ‘no’ fair

The device of the Local Police of Seville has formulated during this weekend 174 complaints for breaching time and mobility limitations due to the state of alarm, not using the mask or consuming alcohol on public roads, days in which 10 establishments have been closed due to different breaches.

As detailed by the City Council in a press release, during these days the seal of a business and they ran 129 breathalyzer tests, of which eight were positive. In total, the device had 204 patrols divided into different shifts to cover all time slots.

Seville’s entry into the health alert level 3 which has coincided with the week in which the April Fair is traditionally celebrated, this year suspended, have motivated a device reinforcement with the aim of avoiding situations that may put public health at risk. “For this, the collaboration and responsibility of all citizens is essential,” says the councilor for the Interior and Major Festivals, Juan Carlos Cabrera.

Specifically, the device of the Local Police, organized in collaboration with the National Police, carried out 33 actions and compliance controls of mobility and schedule limitations in the framework of the state of alarm by the Covid.

During the night of this Friday and Saturday from these controls a total of 116 complaints. Likewise, and within compliance with health regulations, the Local Police carried out 25 performances by people who they weren’t wearing the mask despite being mandatory. In total, 11 complaints were filed for this reason.

Along with this, the control device of different areas of the city was maintained to avoid concentrations of people consuming alcohol in the public thoroughfare that this Saturday closed with 28 actions and 18 complaints. For breaches of noise regulations, 19 complaints were made.

Regarding the establishments, the Local Police maintains a permanent review and control plan that this weekend was carried out in 26 actions, of which 10 closed with complaints for various breaches. The most serious was registered in the avenue of San Francisco Javier, where a business had to be sealed by sale of alcohol to minors that had around 300 people consuming on the terrace.

Like any weekend, the work plan of the Local Police also includes the establishment of controls for conducting breathalyzer tests. In total, 129 were carried out during the days of Friday and Saturday of which eight were positive.