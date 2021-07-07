Almost 20 years after its premiere, Monsters Inc. returns with a sequel series – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The sequel to Monsters Inc. hits the Disney + platform this July 7. 20 years ago Pixar Animation Studios presented the film of the adventures of James P Sullivan and Michael Wazowski with Boo, who incidentally no longer appears in the 2021 series, whose title is Monsters At Work.

“The relationship between Boo and Sulley is so precious and so wonderful that we want to let the world have its own interpretation of how that relationship continued.

“That was very important to them and it’s not that we don’t love Boo and don’t want to see her again, but that relationship is so precious that we want to let the world have that,” Bobs Gannaway, creator told Radio Times.

In the film we saw monsters that belong to a company dedicated to scaring children to obtain energy from screaming; however, Sulley and Mike meet Boo, a little girl who wins their heart. In addition, they discover, after several incidents, that the laughter of the minors generates ten times more energy than the scares and they decide to turn the company into a laughing factory.

So the Monsters Incorporated power plant started collecting laughs. Tylor Tuskmon, who graduated top of his class from Monsters University, will have to work with a group of misfit mechanics, while becoming a comedian.

Monsters At Work premieres on Wednesday, July 7 on Disney +, it will have 10 chapters, which will be broadcast one by one per week, only the first day will be two episodes.

Source: However