Almost 2 months into the $ 1,400 third stimulus check shipments, why hasn’t yours arrived?



The IRS continues to process stimulus payments from the third round.

Almost two months after the federal Congress approved the third stimulus bill for coronavirus that includes checks for $ 1,400, there are Americans who have not received payment since Internal Revenue Service (IRS) still eligible.

The reasons for the delay can be various.

Payment is on its way through USPS

The least complicated would be that the payment is on its way through the United States Postal Service (USPS).

As of this date, the IRS has already completed most payments by direct deposit and “EIP Card” or prepaid debit card.

The IRS has not confirmed how long the process of sending paper checks takes from when the payment leaves the agency and goes through the USPS until it reaches the mailbox.

However, as part of the second round of checks for $ 600, a notice on IRS.gov indicates that the period from which you start the payment process by mail to reach your destination would take between 3 to 4 weeks.

The page specifically refers to information from the “Get My Payment” check tracking tool.

“’Get My Payment’ reflects a date your payment was sent; it may take three to four weeks for you to receive payment. Check your mail carefully for a check or EIP Card… ”reads part of the IRS message on their website.

The agency does not explain the reasons for the time extension.

So if you did not provide your bank account information to the IRS for direct deposit and have not yet received it as eligible, your payment is likely on its way.

The IRS hasn’t processed your tax return for this year yet

Another reason that could explain why you haven’t received your third stimulus check yet or received only part of the money under the Biden Administration’s “American Rescue Plan” is that the IRS has not yet received your 2020 tax return. and does not have the 2019 to process the payment.

Since the beginning of April, the IRS has been processing “plus-up” or supplemental checks to taxpayers who were sent an initial payment in March.

In this line fall, for example, taxpayers who were issued the payment based on the 2019 tax return, but the IRS received later this year and had to make a payment adjustment based on the difference in income. between both documents.

For the next several weeks, the IRS will focus on those disbursements as well as those for the tax returns of people who first submitted that information to the IRS to claim the third stimulus payment.

The IRS does not have information to process your payment

In most cases, the tax collector’s office uses the information on the beneficiaries’ tax returns, specifically the 2020 and 2019 tax returns, if they don’t have the most recent one.

If the potential recipient has not filed taxes with the agency because they are low income or are not generating taxes due to being unemployed, the IRS will not be able to process the payment unless the person submits the information through a tax return even though they are not required to do it.

This is the exhortation that the IRS has made to the homeless or homeless population, for example.

The agency clarified through its website that this group can request payments for the third round and the previous ones even when they do not have a permanent address, since they can direct the check to the residence of a relative, friend or acquaintance.

The problem with this population is that because they are in a homeless situation, they are often not even aware that they are creditors of the stimulus payments.

In this sense, the agency urged organizations and groups that work with said community to guide them in the process.

“To help the homeless, the rural poor, and other historically underserved groups, the IRS urges community groups, employers, and others to share information about economic impact payments and help more eligible people file tax returns. so that they can receive all that they are entitled to. IRS.gov has a variety of information and tools to help people receive economic impact payments, ”indicates a press entry on IRS.gov.

Inadvertently dumped or stolen

There is a chance that if you expect your stimulus check in the mail, it may be stolen or discarded as junk mail by mistake.

In those cases, if you have a notice or notice known as 1444, you can request a “trace” or “follow-up” of payment from the IRS.

This is a letter that the IRS mails, 15 days after each stimulus check is mailed or deposited, to confirm that the payment has already been processed.

If, when entering your data to the Get My Payment tool, the system confirms that the payment has already been processed and the way it was processed, you can also request the refund of the money through the payment monitoring.

Here you can read more about the procedure to claim payment in this way

