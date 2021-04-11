Almost 179 million vaccines against covid-19 were applied in the US

Of the total population, 114,436,039 people (34.5% of the population) have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccines.

Miami World / Telemundo51

The United States government has administered 178,837,781 vaccines against COVID-19 since the massive inoculation campaign began in December 2020.

Of the total population, 114,436,039 people (34.5% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 68,202,458 (20.5% of the population) have completed the vaccination process, according to data published by the CDC this Friday, April 9.

The first coronavirus vaccine was administered in the United States on December 14, 2020.

The vaccines approved in the United States so far are those of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, the third with the particularity that it requires a single dose.

To date, 92,355,733 Pfizer vaccines have been supplied, the first to be approved in the country, 80,944,104 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, and 5,382,365 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 31,217,025 COVID-19 infections and 565,123 deaths have been recorded in the United States, according to the independent count by NBC News.

California It is the state with the most cases and deaths from the pandemic, with 3,694,157 infections and 60,270 deaths.

Follow him Texas which has reported 2,822,581 cases of coronavirus and 49,303 deaths; Y Florida with 2,111,807 infected and 34,625 deaths.

The fourth place is occupied by New York, with 1,946,602 infections, and that was previously the state with the most deaths, with a total of 52,185.

Illinois, for its part, it is in fifth place in number of cases with 1,273,200 infections and 23,762 deaths.

RECORD DAYS OF DEATHS AND CONTAGES IN THE UNITED STATES

Wednesday 20 January: 4,131 deaths in a single day, according to NBC News.

Saturday January 9: 278,920 cases in a single day.

Friday January 8: 269,420 cases in a single day.

Thursday January 7: 268,883 cases and 4,110 deaths in a single day.

Wednesday 6th January: 268,840 cases, and 3,920 deaths in a single day.

DEATHS AND CONTAGES OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE WORLD

Globally, there are currently 134,545,099 confirmed cases and 2,914,590 total deaths from COVID-19 in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.