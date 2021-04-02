Almost 1,200 violations reported this Thursday for breaching restrictions

The Civil Guard denounced this Holy Thursday a total of 1,166 infractions and controlled 32,271 vehicles throughout Spain, as indicated to sources close to the device. They are less than the almost 1,400 infractions reported the day before, on Wednesday.

This device is part of the deployment of 64,200 agents of the National Police and the Civil Guard who this Holy Week aim to enforce the restrictions, how not to skip the perimeter closure decreed in all autonomous communities.

These controls especially affect roadss and, as reported recently by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, they are intensifying on short routes.

For second consecutive Year, the covid-19 pandemic has left Spaniards in their homes at Easter, and also in the vacation period where traditionally there is the largest exodus of drivers.