Until 10 thousand 900 German tourists at most the second fortnight of June at Balearic Islands (Mediterranean) on 47 flights from five airports in your country to be distributed throughout the spanish archipelago.

According to the authorization of the Spanish authorities, which is officially published this Friday and which regulates this pilot plan, it is expected that Majorca eight flights arrive, another eight to Ibiza and one will land in Minorca.

The cities of origin are Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Hannover and Stuttgart and the flight program will start on Monday, June 15.

According to the Ministry of Health, the test of these “safe tourist corridors” before the reopening of Spain to international tourism will allow “being able to verify the operation of the model of lifting temporary controls on internal borders and the recovery of freedom of movement “

Spain It plans to open international borders to tourism on July 1, after more than three months of hiatus in a key sector for the Spanish economy, which represents 12.3 percent of national GDP.

Thus, the Ministry of Health begins the gradual suspension of regulations that restricted the entry of tourists to Spain since the start of the state of alarm, in mid-March, and will also suspend the obligation to maintain a two-week quarantine for international travelers entering the country.

Now travelers arriving in the Balearic Islands, whether they are tourists or Germans traveling to their second residence in Spain, will fill out a health survey during the flight and when they arrive at the airport, their temperature will be checked and they will provide their contact information and accommodation to make them Track your health status during your stay.

In the event that any of the tourists test positive for COVID-19, the regional authorities will have reserved apartments to quarantine those affected, who would be treated in public hospitals if their state required it.

The 10,900 authorized tourists represent 0.9 percent of those who arrived in the Balearic archipelago in the same period of last 2019.

