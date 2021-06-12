Almost 1,000 drones search for an escaped leopard from a zoo in China, but cannot find it | Life

Zoo keepers hid the escape of three leopards for two weeks, so as not to miss the visits to the Labor Day bridge.

On April 19, three leopards escaped from Hangzhou Safari Park zoo, located about 15 kilometers from the city of Hangzhou, which has more than 10 million inhabitants.

During the cleaning of their cages, a serious oversight caused the three leopards to escape. Instead of notifying the authorities, which would have caused the park to close, those responsible decided to hide the leak until after the five-day Labor Day bridge, May 1, where the zoo received 90,000 visits. Visitors exposed to a possible attack by three hungry cats capable of killing a person …

A few days after the escape, news of sightings of strangely large cats began to circulate, but the zoo denied they were theirs. Finally, after an investigation, those responsible for the zoo decided to confess, and 15 days after the leak the search for African predators began.

The first was caught at 48 hours, with a tranquilizer dart.

The second animal was not so lucky. The authorities they released hunting dogs that ended up killing the animal. There are videos circulating on Chinese social networks that have caused a great controversy, due to the savage method of capture.

For the third leopard, the authorities decided to use baits combined with state-of-the-art technology: they released 100 chickens around the area to attract the animal, they placed infrared rays to detect movement in pools of water where you might go to drink, and they are tracking the area using almost 1,000 drones, some of them equipped with night vision cameras. But the leopard has yet to appear.

The JJRC Terzetto drone is a three-in-one vehicle that flies, navigates, and glides across the ground. And it costs less than 30 euros. Ideal for a gift that will surprise its recipient.

All three cats have been bred in captivity, so they are not used to hunting. If he is still alive he will surely be hungry, which makes him more dangerous. Leopards can walk more than 15 kilometers a day, so it might be far from the search area.

While the animal appears, five people have been arrested for hiding the leakincluding the zoo director, who has been relieved of his post.