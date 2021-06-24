Almost 10 years after its launch, about 200,000 people still use a Xiaomi Mi 2

Strange competition between Xiaomi and OnePlus, who are dedicating these days to boast of mass of users for their older mobiles.

Seeing is believing… The mobile industry is a box of surprises and the strange war that OnePlus and Xiaomi have gotten into it only confirms it, as the two Chinese manufacturers have been busy digging through their distribution data to show off old mobiles still active worldwide.

The funny thing is that both They have gone looking for mobiles that have not been officially supported for years, surely alive thanks to custom ROMs of the scene, but it is still curious that Xiaomi first boasted more than 2 million Mi 6 still active since 2017, to make way for OnePlus to talk about its 300 Spartans who still use the OnePlus One launched in 2014.

Xiaomi strikes back again, what in the words of Lei Jun we are now going to 2012 to get chest out, as the colleagues from GizmoChina told us about the more than 184,000 units of Xiaomi Mi 2 and Xiaomi Mi 2S that are still active still around the globe, counting almost 10 years after it hit stores.

Xiaomi first boasts more than 2 million active Mi 6s after four years, prompting Pete Lau to boast that the OnePlus One, his first ‘flagship killer’, is also still alive with more than 300 units since 2014 … And now Lei Jun says there are more than 184,000 active Mi 2 or Mi 2S almost 10 years old!

Although it was released in 2014, there are currently 300 people still using the OnePlus One

The figure is impressive because we talk about the second generation of Xiaomi phones, and in the beginning the Chinese manufacturer still sold in small runs that sold out in seconds, so the number of units distributed will not have been so massive either as it is today and will surely be very limited to the borders of China.

In any case, if Lei Jun says so, we will have to believe him, and have 184,000 units of his second-generation mobiles still active globally. speaks highly of MIUI performance, although not so good of a security that with such outdated patches is probably quite compromised for its many users.

Behold the big problem of Android fragmentation, and you never know how long it will take for a user to renew their devices, which for some takes too long counting no less than almost 10 years in this case and still huge figures, of which the users who installed cooked versions of MIUI with later Android bases have not transpired.

The worst is not even these terminals will be able to run modern applications, running Android 5.0.1 Lollipop base on its Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 chipset, so yeah, the figures are huge and also quite inexplicable… Do you have an old smartphone? What do you do with it?

