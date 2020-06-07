Washington D.C.- The Labor Department reported this Thursday that 1.87 million new applications for unemployment benefits were registered the previous week. The figure as of May 30 brings more than 42 million total requests in the last 11 weeks.

The ongoing claims, which provide a clearer picture of how many Americans remain unemployed, totaled 21.5 million, a gain of 649,000 over the past week, worse than Wall Street expected.

The declining pace suggests that the coronavirus-led job market collapse may have bottomed out as more companies call some of their employees to return to work. This is the ninth consecutive week of decline in the number of weekly applications.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 1,877,000 for the week ending 5/30 (-249,000). Insured unemployment was 21,487,000 for the week ending 5/23 (+649,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW – US Labor Department (@USDOL) June 4, 2020

Statewide, New York showed the biggest change, dropping 106,106 requests from a week ago. Michigan decreased by 23,539 and Texas saw a decrease of 20,896. Significant increases were recorded in Florida (+31,083) and California (+27,199).

The figures by state on page 5 of the following document:

Although claims for benefits are slowing down, the latest weekly issue is still more than double the record that prevailed before the viral outbreak. It shows that there are limits to how the partial reopening of the economy can restore a depressed labor market mired in recession.

In addition to the laid-off employees who applied for benefits last week, another 623,000 sought unemployment help under a new program for self-employed workers and workers who now qualify for unemployment benefits for the first time. These figures are not adjusted for seasonal variations, so the government does not include them in the general data.

The figures come a day before the government’s employment report for May is expected to show that employers cut 8 million jobs last month and that the unemployment rate rose from 14.7% to 19.8%. If those forecasts prove accurate, it would mean that nearly 30 million people have lost jobs since the viral outbreak intensified in March and that unemployment has reached its highest point since the Great Depression.

Since mid-March, 42.7 million people have applied for unemployment benefits. However, not everyone is unemployed. Some have since been rehired. And it turns out that some laid-off people filed duplicate claims for benefits while struggling with unresponsive state unemployment systems.

MAY 28 REPORT

In the week’s report to May 23, another 2.1 million Americans first filed a petition for unemployment insurance, according to the Labor Department. The cumulative figure for the past 10 weeks is close to 41 million (40.7 million).

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 2,123,000 for the week ending 5/23 (-323,000). Insured unemployment was 21,052,000 for the week ending 5/16 (-3,860,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW – US Labor Department (@USDOL) May 28, 2020

That marks the steady decline in pace since the number hit 6.9 million in late March. Already, more than 40 million workers have filed claims since the coronavirus pandemic began, although not all are currently in the same situation. Continuing claims have been around 21 million, probably a more accurate representation of the actual level of unemployment.

The 2.1 million figure does not include the 1,192,616 claims for the so-called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, meaning the federal aid program for freelancers, contractors, and workers, who are now eligible for first-time unemployment assistance.

As for the states with the greatest decreases in total new applications, there were: Washington (-86,839), Florida (-51,673), California (-32,088), and New York (-31,769). There was a rebound in claims in few states, among which Virginia (+13,892) and Pennsylvania (+6,892) stand out.

The states with the most claims during the week ending May 23 were: California (212,343), New York (192,193), Florida (173,731), Georgia (164,350) and Texas (128,105).

On page 5 of the following document the figures by state:

The pace of layoffs has slowed for eight consecutive weeks, a sign that the crater in the labor market may have bottomed. However, by historical standards, the number of weekly requests is still huge.

The job cuts reflect an economy that was hit by the worst recession since the Great Depression after the virus forced the general shutdown of companies.

By now, two-thirds of the people in the world’s largest economy workforce receive more money in unemployment benefits than they earn on their wages, largely due to the additional $ 600 a week provided by the $ 2.3 trillion stimulus approved in March.

This supplement will end at the end of July if the Senate, with a Republican majority, does not approve and President Donald Trump does not enact a second stimulus package for $ 3 trillion, approved by the House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, and which extends the additional payment until January 2021.

One factor that can delay the return of workers to jobs, especially as summer approaches, is the shortage of day care centers and the cancellation of summer camps, which prevent some fathers and mothers from returning to their jobs even if companies reopen Their doors.

A separate report showed that first-quarter GDP contracted 5%, while Atlanta Federal Reserve tracker GDPNow indicates there would be a 41.9% drop in the second quarter that will be the worst in US history. That would put the United States firmly in recessionary territory, although most economists expect a rebound in the second half of the year after the restrictions are lifted, CNBC said.

MAY 21 REPORT

Another 2.4 million Americans filed unemployment insurance claims the week before this report was issued, as reported by the Labor Department.

That brought the total of nine weeks during the coronavirus pandemic to about 39 million (38.6 million). The numbers have steadily declined in recent weeks, but they still reflect what is likely to be the worst unemployment crisis in the history of the United States.

The total number of people who received benefits increased 2.5 million to 25 million in the week ending May 9, the latest period for which data is available.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 2,438,000 for the week ending 5/16 (-249,000). Insured unemployment was 25,073,000 for the week ending 5/9 (+2,525,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW – US Labor Department (@USDOL) May 21, 2020

Another 2.2 million people sought help under a new federal program for freelancers, contractors, and workers, who are now eligible for unemployment aid for the first time. These figures are not adjusted for seasonal variations, so the government does not include them in the total number of applications.

The number of weekly applications has slowed for seven consecutive weeks, and last week the numbers decreased in 38 states and the District of Columbia.

The largest drop in the number of petitions by state occurred in Georgia (-66,224) from a previous week. The largest increases occurred in Washington state (+34,397, California (+33,448) and New York (+27,102).

The states with the most requests were: California (246,115), New York (226,521), Florida (223,927), Georgia (176,548), Washington (145,228), Texas (134,381), Illinois (72,816) and Pennsylvania (64,078).

On page 5 of this document the table by states.

The average number of requests for this benefit in the last four weeks, an indicator that mitigates the weekly ups and downs and gives an idea of ​​the trend, was 3.04 million, compared to the average of 3.54 million the previous week.

Unemployment benefit claims, which peaked at more than 6.2 million in the last week of March, have been gradually declining but continue to reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the US job market.

Due to recent figures unemployment increased from 3.5% in February to 14.7% in April, reflecting “a decrease of more than 25 million in the number of people employed and a reduction of more than 8 million in the size of the workforce “

MAY 14 REPORT

The Labor Department revealed that 2.98 million people applied for unemployment aid last week. The figure brought the cumulative of two months to 36.5 million.

The government provided its latest update (with figures from the week ending May 9) that showed a slight slowdown (195,000 fewer applications from the previous week) in the wave of layoffs that has caused tens of millions of workers to lose their jobs in an economy still paralyzed by business closings.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 2,981,000 for the week ending 5/9 (-195,000). Insured unemployment was 22,833,000 for the week ending 5/2 (+456,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW – US Labor Department (@USDOL) May 14, 2020

Continuing claims rose 456,000 to a record 22.83 million, after the previous week’s total was revised to 22.38 million. Another 842,000 people applied (see page 7 of the previous document) for help through a separate federal program established for self-employed and shift workers, bringing the total for last week to 3.8 million.

The Labor Department announced that millions more people applied for unemployment benefits the previous week, after 33 million sought help in the previous seven weeks when the coronavirus forced employers across the country to shut down.

Although most nonessential companies remained closed, most states began to reduce restrictions for some categories of retail establishments despite concerns that it was too early to do so without causing new infections.

Compared to the previous week, there were significant increases in requests in the following states: Connecticut (+262,542), Florida (+47,045), Washington State (+13,994), Georgia (+13,035) and New York (+5,265).

The states with the most requests during the week were: Connecticut (298,680) Georgia (241,387), Florida (221,905), California (214,028), New York (200,375) and Texas (141,672). The states with the greatest decrease in total petitions were Texas (-102,263) and California (-102,229).

On page 5 of this document the table by states.

The number of first-time applications for unemployment aid has decreased for five consecutive weeks, suggesting that fewer and fewer companies are cutting their payrolls. However, by historical standards, the number of weekly applications remains enormous, reflecting an economy that is sinking into a severe recession.

Data up to the previous week indicated that the US unemployment rate it reached 14.7%, well above the high of 10% recorded in October 2009, three months after the end of the Great Recession.

MAY 7 REPORT

The Department of Labor reported 3.1 million new applications for unemployment benefits made the previous week by the avalanche of layoffs that adds to the longest streak of job losses recorded in the United States.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 3,169,000 for the week ending 5/2 (-677,000). Insured unemployment was 22,647,000 for the week ending 4/25 (+4,636,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW – US Labor Department (@USDOL) May 7, 2020

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected that just over 3 million Americans (3.05 million) had applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending May 2.

By states, at least 43 registered a decrease in the number of applications compared to the previous week, with Florida having the largest reduction (-259,912), Alabama (-46,783) and Georgia (-39,681).

The states with the most requests during the week were: California (318,064), Georgia (226,884), Texas (247,179), New York (195,242), Florida (173,191), Pennsylvania (96,603) and New Jersey (87,540).

The only states or territories with increases from the previous week were: Maryland (+27,337), Oklahoma (+15,737), New Jersey (+15,574), Maine (+8,514), New Mexico (+4,708), Puerto Rico (+ 4,387) and Connecticut (+3,125). To see the full figures see page 5 of the following document:

The figure brought the seven-week total to about 33.5 million as the coronavirus pandemic forces mass layoffs across industries. However, the rate of new unemployment claims has steadily decreased in recent weeks. In addition, the figure of 3.1 million would be less than the previous number of 3.84 million in the previous week.

The Department of Labor indicated that the total number of people receiving the subsidy was 22,647,000 for the week ended April 25, a total 4,636,000 more than the previous week.

APRIL 30 REPORT

The Labor Department reported in its April 30 report that 3.84 million people applied for unemployment benefits the previous week.

More than 30.3 million had applied for aid in the past six weeks to date.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 3,839,000 for the week ending 4/25 (-603,000). Insured unemployment was 17,992,000 for the week ending 4/18 (+2,174,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW – US Labor Department (@USDOL) April 30, 2020

Economists estimated that new jobless claims for the week ending April 25 would be close to 4 million.

According to the Labor Department report, there was a decrease in the rate of applications in almost all states, which translated into a total decrease of 792,000 applications compared to the previous week. They highlight the decrease in requests from California that added 328,042 new requests, 200.00 less than the previous week.

The state of Florida also slowed with 74,205 fewer requests than a week earlier. But reporting 432,465, it surpassed California’s 328,042, marking the first time since the week ending March 21 that California did not lead the nation in the number of workers applying for unemployment benefits.

For its part, New York registered the opposite trend, adding 219,000 new applications, a figure that is about 13,000 more than the previous week. And the country’s capital, Washington D.C., also saw an increase (+62,282) to exceed 145,000 applications. On page 5 of the report below you can see the figures by state.

In almost all industries, nonessential companies had closed and workers were sent home without a clear idea of ​​when or if they could be removed from the market. An economic recovery can take months or years, although governors in some states have begun to allow some companies to reopen under certain restrictions.

APRIL 23 REPORT

Another 4.4 million workers filed state unemployment claims last week, bringing the total number of claims for benefits to more than 26.4 million since states began closing in the second half of March to stop the spread of the coronavirus, from according to the Department of Labor.

In the April 23 report, there was a decline of 810,000 requests from the previous week’s report.

Unrevised figures for the week ending April 18 indicate that there was a decrease in the rate of applications in almost all states (see document page 5 below this paragraph), highlighting New York (-189,985) and California (- 121,904) that had the largest decrease in claims compared to the previous week.

But a special mention deserves Florida, which had an estimated increase in unemployment claims of 324,718 when registering 505,137 last week; Connecticut, which increased 68,707 applications to 102,757 from 34,050 the previous week; and Louisiana that this week registered 92,039 new claims, versus 79,653 the previous week.

The states with the highest requests were California (533,568), Florida (505,137), Texas (280,406), Georgia (243,677), New York (204,716) and Pennsylvania (198,081).

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 4,427,000 for the week ending 4/18 (-810,000). Insured unemployment was 15,976,000 for the week ending 4/11 (+4,064,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW – US Labor Department (@USDOL) April 23, 2020

While the report indicates that as of the week of April 11 there are 16 million unemployed people receiving the benefit, this scenario represents by far the longest streak of job loss in the United States on record, the most significant sample of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the country’s economy.

APRIL 16 REPORT

The report of new jobless claims for the week ending April 11 (and reporting a week later) revealed that 5.2 million people were left without work. It was the fourth consecutive report to show that millions of Americans file claims. In the last four reports, a total of 22.04 million workers had applied for state unemployment benefits.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 5,245,000 for the week ending 4/11 (-1,370,000). Insured unemployment was 11,976,000 for the week ending 4/4 (+4,530,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW – US Labor Department (@USDOL) April 16, 2020

“In the week ending April 11, the anticipated number for initial claims was 5,245,000, a decrease of 1,370,000 from the revised level of the previous week.” the Labor Department explained in a statement. He added that the figure for the previous week (April 4) was revised to 9,000 from 6,606,000 to 6,615,000.

The data on unemployment claims (22.04 million) does not reflect the whole reality of the labor market, since independent workers and people employed without contracts could not access these benefits under the rules in force before the crisis. It was already in the midst of the crisis that this segment of the workforce was able to take advantage of the benefits of an economic relief package.

By state (report of April 16)

Unchecked figures for the week ending April 11 indicate that there was a decrease in the rate of applications in almost all states (see document page 5 below this paragraph), highlighting California (-257,848) and Michigan (-169,264 ). The states with the highest requests were California (660,966), New York (395,949), Georgia (317,526) and Texas (273,467). See the list below:

The Labor Department also released adjusted figures for the previous week that ended April 4. The largest increases (from the prior week) in initial claims for the week ending April 4 were in Georgia (+256,312), Michigan (+84,219), Arizona (+43,488), Texas (+38,982) and Virginia (+34,872), while the greatest decreases (compared to the previous week) were registered in California (-139,511), Pennsylvania (-127,037), Florida (-58,599), Ohio (-48,097) and Massachusetts (-41,776).

The government report also showed that in the week that ended on April 4, there were 11,976 million people covered by this benefit, an unprecedented figure.

APRIL 9 REPORT

The Labor Department reported that there were 6,615,000 initial applications for the week ending Saturday, April 4, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The states with the highest number of claims were California with 871,992, New York with 286,596, Michigan with 176,329, Florida with 154,171 and Georgia with 121,680.

The average number of requests in the last four weeks, which compensates for the volatility of the weekly data, rose to an unprecedented level of 4.266 billion, and according to the government report, in the week that ended on March 28, there were 7,455 million people receiving unemployment benefits, another unprecedented figure in the US.

Experts estimate that the unemployment level will reach 15% in May, with at least 13 million jobs lost due to the pandemic.

APRIL 2 REPORT

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits.

In the week ending Saturday, March 28, the seasonally adjusted initial claims figure was 6,648,000, an increase of 3,341,000 from the revised level of the prior week. This marks the highest level of initial claims in history.

The hotel and food sector was, like the previous week, the hardest hit as the crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic worsens, which has already led to the United States having the highest number of cases of infection of the world.

The unemployment rate could reach 15% in April, surpassing the previous record of 10%, recorded in the 1982 recession.

REPORT OF MARCH 26

Americans displaced by the coronavirus crisis filed unemployment claims in record numbers, and the Labor Department reported a 3.28 million increase.

This number of unemployment claims corresponds to the week that ended on Saturday, March 21.

The number breaks the peak of the financial crisis of 665,000 in March 2009 and the all-time mark of 695,000 in October 1982.

Statewide, the numbers were impressive. The number of applications in Pennsylvania increased 20 times, from 15,439 to 378,908. New York saw its number more than quintuple, from 14,272 the week before to 80,334, while California tripled to 186,809. Louisiana, where coronavirus infections have increased at a dangerous rate, went from 2,255 a week ago to 72,620.