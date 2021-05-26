Almonds would not make you gain weight: their calories are not absorbed by the body, according to Canadian study



Almonds shine for their antioxidant content and are characterized by their immense satiating power. They are ideal for fighting food cravings and anxiety.

Photo: Photo by Олеся from Pexels / Pexels

It is no news to say that following a quality diet is the best kept secret to enjoying good health and losing weight. In such a way that in recent months the interest in those foods that shine for their nutritional and therapeutic properties, has increased considerably. Although the basic recommendations will always be fruits and vegetables, there are other infallible allies such as nuts and seeds. Almonds are probably one of the most popular variants; the reality is that they are not only delicious, they are incredibly nutritious, medicinal and there are numerous scientific references that support their qualities to accelerate weight loss The new news? Researchers at the University of Toronto have found that a labeled calorie (such as those shown in industrial products) is not the same as a digested and absorbed calorie, when the food source is almonds.

The truth is that for a couple of years, almonds have been an important part of any balanced diet, in fact they are one of the basic products in most current diets to lose weight Even ketogenic! Its consumption is related to exceptional benefits for the body: its perfect combination of essential nutrients such as proteins, fiber and healthy fats, gives them an immense satiating power and that is why they are perfect to combat cravings. Also specifically its content in dietary fiber is a great ally to purify the body, since they help accelerate intestinal transit, improve digestion and promote rapid elimination of waste. They provide quality energy, protect cardiovascular health and improve physical, cognitive and mental performance.

Fortunately, the study findings came to break the myth about almonds and their relationship to weight gain, the researchers verified that the calories contained in almonds are difficult for the body to digest and thanks to this they raise the metabolism, and their calories are different. According to John Sievenpiper principal investigator of the study and associate professor in the department of nutritional sciences and medicine at Temerty School of Medicine, in the last two decades walnuts have been thought to be healthy, but the message around their consumption often comes with a warning related to your high in fat and energy.

The Mayo Clinic Proceedings magazine recently published the findings. The scientists found that after digestion, about 20% of the calories derived largely from the fat in almonds remained unabsorbed, what they observed in the stool samples. That translated to about 2% less energy absorbed from the overall diet among study participants. Therefore a person who ingests the same amount of almonds in a daily diet of 2,000 to 3,000 calories would absorb 40 to 60 fewer calories than the Atwater factors, on which many food labels are based, would predict. For added context: the aforementioned figures could result in a weight loss of up to 2.9 kg or 6.3 pounds over a year. In addition, among the most outstanding findings of the study it was found that participants did not gain weight, which is consistent with most high-quality trials measuring nut consumption and weight gain. There are even scientific references in which the benefits of eating almonds to lose weight are endorsed.

In addition, the researchers used a randomized trial to study 22 women and men with high cholesterol, who underwent a three-month series of dietary interventions separated by a one-week period. All study participants followed a diet NCEP Step-2 (low in saturated fat and cholesterol) and part of the National Education Program in the United States on cholesterol. The three dietary interventions were as follows: full dose almonds (75 grams per day or three-quarters cup), half dose of almonds and half dose of muffins; and full-dose muffins as a study control. It is worth mentioning that the nutritional composition of the muffins matched the almonds in amount of protein, fiber and fat. In conclusion, a unique aspect of this study is that it evaluated people with high cholesterol, who have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, and it is very useful since this group of patients generally receives many messages about dietary recommendations that lead them to eat more nuts. Due to the increasing evidence related between the consumption of nuts and the health of the heart.

As part of the study, the researchers pointed out that there is a large gap between the amount of walnuts that are recommended to consume and the amount that they actually consumeThis is speaking in general and in populations at risk of cardiovascular and other diseases. In fact, Diabetes Canada recently adjusted its dietary guidelines based in part on the study’s findings and also to avoid stigma around walnuts and weight gain. Undoubtedly, these types of discoveries are of great help to make pertinent changes in the diet, especially those of patients with diabetes, other metabolic disorders and various cardiovascular diseases. So now you know Eat more almonds!

