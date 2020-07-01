After a triumphant year with « Dolor y Gloria », for which he has won six « Platino » awards, Pedro Almodovar She has taken advantage of confinement to write her new film, « Mothers Parallel », a drama with which she returns to the female universe and will star Penelope Cruz. The coronavirus passed first. « I lived through it like another flu, » he says, and a brief period of dejection. But then he focused on writing, which left him little space to realize the « terrible situation » we were experiencing.