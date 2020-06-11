The adjustment of the Ibex 35 index will be made at the close of the session on June 19 and the modifications will take effect from June 22, the Technical Advisory Committee said in a statement.

Mediaset It comes out of the Spanish selective after suffering a drop of nearly 43% in the year and being one of the securities with lower traded volumes than required to be in the Ibex 35. Mediaset was one of the securities that was in all the pools of analysts to exit the Ibex 35, such as Meliá Hotels or Ence.

The pharmaceutical company will replace you Almirall which is focused on skin health, especially problems of psoriasis, actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis or acne. Almirall was also listed as one of the main analyst bets to enter the Ibex 35, as Sacyr, Fluidra, PharmaMar or Solaria.

Almirall also lost 21.65% in the year and capitalized 2,026 million euros. The company, founded in 1943 and based in Barcelona, ​​has been listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange since 2007. In 2018 it carried out a spectacular revaluation on the stock market at the end of the year with an increase of 60%.

The company chaired by Jorge Gallardo obtained a net profit of 106 million euros in 2019, which represented an increase of 36% compared to a year earlier, while raising its normalized net result by 54%, to 136.1 million euros. Almirall’s net sales stood at 853.1 million in 2019, 12% more than a year ago, while the company’s total revenue also increased by 12%, to add up to 908.4 million euros.

The previous change in the selective occurred a year ago, in June 2019, when Telecommunications operator MásMóvil took the place of Técnicas Reunidas. The next follow-up meeting of the Ibex 35 Technical Advisory Committee will take place on September 10.

