There were several candidates for the chair dance, but Almirall has won. The pharmaceutical company has been the company chosen to enter the Ibex 35 in reviewing your mid-year stock basket. Will occupy the post of Mediaset España, which has been indicated by the Technical Advisory Committee (CAT) to abandon the king index of the Spanish stock market.

The replacement between the two listed companies will take place on June 22, although the necessary adjustments to the Ibex 35 will be adopted after the closing of the session on Friday, June 19. Those responsible for the change have reported that Almirall joins the index with a coefficient of 80% of its share capital, which implies a balance of 139.6 million of its shares for the purposes of its weighting for the calculation of the index.

The pharmaceutical company was one of the candidates running for entry into the selective, since its capitalization was around 0.4% of the Ibex 35 average in the control period that the CAT takes to decide its movements. In this sense, it easily met the 0.3% requirement that some of its members, such as Ence, who is again saved from expulsion, and Meliá Hotels do not reach either.

The weight of being a pharmacist

However, it seems that this is the factor that the technicians have weighted the most on this occasion, despite the fact that other candidates such as Sacyr had better prospects for trading volumes. Some analysts explain to Invertia that the current health and financial crisis could also have weighed on the decision. Thus, the pharmaceutical represents a sector traditionally considered refuge and that is constantly in the pillory for the coronavirus.

In this sense, within the Spanish stock market sector it is the second with the highest upside potential, since according to the consensus of analysts it has a revaluation margin of 50% from its current market price. The target price for its shares is 17.3 euros per share. In addition, each and every one of the ten analysts who monitor their future advise buying your shares, according to the consensus of Refinitiv analysts.

Regarding the one that loses its place, Mediaset Spain, the constant delay in the merger with its Italian parent Due to the judicial tangle with which their shareholder Vivendi is trying to thwart the operation, they have paid so much invoice to their listing that they have ended up charging their position. In this sense, so far this year it has suffered a disaster of 43%.

Mediaset’s farewell is historic, since as heir to the old Telecinco, it was part of the Spanish index since December 2004. Typically, it will now become part of the Ibex Medium Cap, which will be confirmed on Friday at the close of the session. Almirall belonged to this index since it was elevated in September 2018 from the Ibex Small Cap.

The CAT has reported that the next follow-up meeting of the Ibex indices will take place on September 10, 2020. However, the reviews of the third quarter of the year do not usually entail changes for the indexes beyond circumstances of need. More after this June, the change that many analysts ruled out due to the distortion of the market that has caused the emergence of the coronavirus has taken place.