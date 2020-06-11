The Ibex technical advisory committee has agreed to give input to Almirall instead of Mediaset España Communication in the main Spanish stock market index, the Ibex 35, as of June 22, as reported in a notice this Thursday.

The index adjustment will take place at the close of the session on June 19. Almirall (ALM) will quote with an applicable coefficient of 80% and the number of shares for the purposes of calculating the index will be 139,643,856 shares.

The pharmaceutical company focused on skin health closed 2019 with total income of 908 million euros, of which 853 million were net sales, reaching a gross operating result (Ebitda) of 304 million euros.

Regarding the results of the first quarter, Almirall presented double-digit growth, with total revenues of 247 million euros and an Ebitda of 88 million.

“Joining the selective of the Spanish Stock Market is an important step for Almirall. It represents the validation of its growth strategy and confirms the potential to become a global leader in medical dermatology. The announcement confirms that the market understands, values ​​and supports our commitment to this project, “defends the company in a statement.

Presence in 21 countries

Almirall was founded in 1943, has a direct presence in 21 countries through 13 subsidiaries, with more than 1,800 employees and it has an R&D center in Sant Feliu; two plants in Spain, one in Sant Andreu de la Barca and another in Sant Celoni; another production and R&D plant in Reinbek, Germany; and an R&D center in Exton, Pennsylvania (United States).

Almirall reoriented its strategy towards medical dermatology in 2017 with the aim of better serving the unmet needs of patients, a business that is growing in Europe, as the data from the first quarter shows, representing prescription dermatology about 60% of total income.

In this regard, in August 2018, Almirall closed the acquisition of five products for acne and dermatosis from Allergan’s portfolio in the US, including the new oral antibiotic Seysara. In February 2019, it announced the acquisition of the option to license the rights to develop and market Lebrikizumab in Europe, a monoclonal antibody that has started its phase 3 program to assess its safety and efficacy as monotherapy in patients from 12 years of age with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, with launch scheduled for 2023.

Almirall also reached various agreements at the beginning of this 2020, such as collaborations with 23andMe and WuXi Biologics and the option agreement with US biotech Bioniz Therapeutics.

Next committee meeting

The Ibex technical advisory committee has maintained unchanged the values ​​that they modify their coefficient for changes in captive capital. The individual weight of the securities will be adjusted to meet the 20% limit.

For its part, the rest of the indices ‘Ibex 35 banks’, ‘Ibex 35 Construction’ and ‘Ibex 35 Energy’ it remains unchanged and the individual weight of the values ​​will be adjusted to meet the 40% limit.

The next follow-up meeting of the technical advisory committee It will take place on September 10, 2020.