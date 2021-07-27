Almirall loses 42.8 million until June due to an impairment of 100 million

Related news

Almirall posted a net loss of 42.8 million euros during the first half of this year compared to a profit of 42.4 million euros achieved a year earlier, as a result of the deterioration of the book value of intangible assets of 100 million euros, as reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Specifically, this impairment corresponds, for the most part, to Seysara (69 million euros), the legacy portfolio of the United States (22 million euros) and the payment for the purchase option of Bioniz, finally not executed (12 million euros). euros).

However, the normalized net result stood at 57.8 million euros, 2.8% lower to that achieved during the first half of 2020.

Likewise, core net sales reached 415.5 million euros, with a year-on-year increase of 8% and with a positive contribution from growth engines, while core Ebitda experienced an increase of 40.4% year-on-year to 125 , 6 million euros thanks to the impulse of the growth engines.

The company has underlined that it improves its expectation of the ‘core’ Ebitda for 2021 and places it between 195 and 215 million euros, compared to the previous range of between 190 and 210 million euros.

Follow the topics that interest you