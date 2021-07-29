Almirall, Indra, Neinor Homes and ArcelorMittal

Related news

The selective spanish it maintains 8,700 points but is unable to get close to last Monday’s highs of 8,786.70 points.

We still have the key from a technical point of view at 8,830 points while at the bottom we cannot afford to lose the 8,600 points.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Almirall: Has all the looks of having marked the ground and therefore if we see that today it exceeds 13.45 euros we can enter under a protective stop at 12.95 euros with the idea of ​​seeing a return to the 15 euro area.

2) Indra: Breaks the resistance of 8.80 euros with force and volume and now we must see if it maintains them to be able to think about the next resistance that is at 9.40 euros.

3) Neinor Homes: Break the highs of the summer of 2019 at 11.90 euros and now we must wait to see a confirmation of said break to assess the strength and desire for continuity towards the resistance of 12.50 euros.

4) ArcelorMittal: New annual highs above 28.30 euros and now we should see a continuity towards the resistance of 30.05 euros if we don’t lose them again.

Evolution of the values ​​under monitoring Eduardo Bolinches VisualChart

