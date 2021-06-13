Almirall, Edreams Odigeo, Cellnex and Telefónica

Related news

The selective spanish it does not take advantage of the support of the ECB and continues to lateralize within its narrow trading channel.

So we stay the same for what we have to wait to see which side of the two we left before seeing the next price target.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Almirall: He continues on his way to the next resistance at 15.27 euros. So, as long as we do not see that a profit collection arrives that makes you lose the 14.80 euros, we can be in value.

2) Edreams Odigeo: Brand new yearly highs and now we need to confirm this break above 6.50 euros and choose the next resistance of 5.68 euros to be able to think about the resistance of 8.30 euros.

3) Cellnex: New close above 50 euros although it cannot with the resistance of 51.10 euros, so have to wait to see said resistance broken to be able to think about the next resistance of 52.50 euros.

4) Telephone: Annual maximums for the telephone company that closes above 4 euros and now we must wait to see a second close above that level to be able to think about 4.32 euros.

Evolution of the Spanish selective in 5-minute candles Eduardo Bolinches