Almirall: buy to break resistance

Technical indicators and evolution of Almirall’s total score over the last year

Almirall technical indicators as of April 10, 2021

The action of Almirall receives a total score of 9.5 points, out of a maximum of 10, with us technical indicators. An outstanding score, almost an honor roll, which leaves the title at the top of the Ibex 35 stock table. Levels that can only be reached when the vast majority of patterns we analyze (volume, volatility, trend and moment) are favorable for the price to continue developing an upward trend in the medium and long term.

Almirall valuation multiples

Almirall valuation multiples as of April 10, 2021

Almirall is a pharmaceutical company specialized in skin health that presents a robust balance, solvency and liquidity ratios at very acceptable levels. At the same time, in this exercise expect a growth in profits and sales that allows to recover the levels prior to the pandemic. All this with some attractive valuation multiples compared to its competitors, which has recently revised its recommendation to positive from a fundamental point of view (see “Almirall: perspectives, valuation and recommendation”)

Almirall on daily chart with amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Graphic analysis Almirall as of April 10, 2021

From a graphical point of view, the price has slowed the recovery to the height of the intermediate resistance located at 13.47. The bullish structure built in recent months has not been damaged, the trading volume continues to be high, volatility is below average and there is no high overbought. The combination favors the price to try to break 13.47 again and the current short-term correction represents a buying opportunity.. The zone between 12.44 and 11.95 is a good place to consider taking long or buying positions. The stop would be below the zone of intermediate lows 10.80 / 10.64 which is an approximation of the average of 200 sessions.

If you like technical analysis and trend operations, sign up for our online course at an affordable price