Almirall, about to confirm a great double bottom

We have analyzed this value on several occasions in recent months and we have always noticed the flawlessness of the long-term bullish guideline on which the value has been supporting since the end of 2011. A whole decade.

Technical analysis

DOUBLE FLOORS112.28S211.75R113.45R218

Short term

Medium term

Long term

On the long-term bullish guideline, with numerous footholds in the last decade, we have talked at length in recent months on the title. And now we have again the price at the gates of the important resistance of 13.50 euros. Above this level we will have a potential double bottom lap formation, whose minimum theoretical projection points just towards the zone of all-time highs at 18 euros. And above and as you know for sure, it would be placed in absolute free rise. The long-term bullish guideline is currently in the area of ​​approximately 9.50 euros, a price reference clearly far from current levels.

Almirall’s long-term monthly chart