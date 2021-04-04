Almeyda confesses not seeing her father in more than a year

04/04/2021 at 8:46 AM CEST

Two months after he died for his father, the former Chivas technician, Matías Almeyda revealed that he had not seen his father for a year, when he learned of his death in Argentina.

This he confessed in an interview with the Libero program of TyC Sports in Argentina. In this interview, the former River Plate member said that due to the pandemic, he had agreed not to see each other among family members. This is due to the complications involved in traveling from the United States to South America due to the virus and vice versa. It was for this reason that the now coach of the San José Earthquakes of the MLS, had a year without seeing his father in search of avoiding the disease, which ended up taking his life last February.

“It was the saddest blow that life has given me, but I also understand that my father is in a better place. I had not seen him for a year because of my work, I had not wanted to go to Argentina for the holidays because of the covid and He was afraid of traveling and infecting it. “It was sad and hard, but for him, my mother, my daughters, my wife, sisters, nephews, we have to get ahead, somehow. I couldn’t see it, I hadn’t seen it for a year, “revealed Pelado.

In that same note the moment when Oscar Almeyda He warmly hugged his son after the 2017 Clausura Final, in which Chivas won the title in the Final against Tigres. Currently, Almeyda will begin his third season at the helm of the San José Earthquakes, the team he led to the postseason last year.

Their first game will be on April 16 when they receive a visit from the Houston Dynamo.